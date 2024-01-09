RELEASE: Kemp recalled from Bakersfield

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers announced Monday night they have recalled defenceman Philip Kemp from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

The 24-year-old blueliner has recorded five assists in 26 games with the Condors this season and has accumulated nine goals and 27 helpers in 164 career AHL games, all with Bakersfield.

The Oilers recalled Kemp on May 2, 2023 for added depth during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but he has yet to make his debut at the NHL level.

Kemp was selected in the seventh round, 208th overall, by the Oilers at the 2017 NHL Draft from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program and went on to play three NCAA seasons with Yale, scoring nine goals and 18 assists in 88 games.

Edmonton inked Kemp to a two-year, two-way contract extension this past summer following the conclusion of his entry-level deal signed in November 2020.