RELEASE: Kemp recalled from Bakersfield

The Oilers have brought up defenceman Philip Kemp from the AHL's Condors ahead of their three-game road triip to Chicago, Detroit and Montreal

53411468678_051b9bfa35_o
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers announced Monday night they have recalled defenceman Philip Kemp from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

The 24-year-old blueliner has recorded five assists in 26 games with the Condors this season and has accumulated nine goals and 27 helpers in 164 career AHL games, all with Bakersfield.

The Oilers recalled Kemp on May 2, 2023 for added depth during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but he has yet to make his debut at the NHL level.

Kemp was selected in the seventh round, 208th overall, by the Oilers at the 2017 NHL Draft from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program and went on to play three NCAA seasons with Yale, scoring nine goals and 18 assists in 88 games.

Edmonton inked Kemp to a two-year, two-way contract extension this past summer following the conclusion of his entry-level deal signed in November 2020.

News Feed

GENE'S BLOG: Playoff Position

GENE'S BLOG: Playoff Position
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Senators 1 (01.06.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Senators 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Senators (01.06.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Senators
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Senators (01.06.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Senators
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators (01.06.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators
RECAP: Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers

RECAP: Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers
RELEASE: McDavid announced as NHL All-Star selection

RELEASE: McDavid announced as NHL All-Star selection
RELEASE: Holloway activated & loaned to Bakersfield

RELEASE: Holloway activated & loaned to Bakersfield
POST-GAME: McDavid surges past 900 points with goal, four assists

POST-GAME: McDavid surges past 900 points with goal, four assists
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flyers 2 (01.02.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flyers 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flyers (01.02.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flyers
BLOG: Foegele & McLeod look to stay consistent in top-six roles

BLOG: Foegele & McLeod look to stay consistent in top-six roles
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flyers (01.02.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flyers
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers (01.02.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers
GENE'S BLOG: Happy New Year

GENE'S BLOG: Happy New Year
GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Ducks 2 (12.31.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Ducks 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Ducks (12.31.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Ducks
PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks (12.31.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks