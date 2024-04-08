RELEASE: Caring for Oil Country 50/50 underway

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) had launched the Caring for Oil Country 50/50 raffle, running April 6-13 in support of individuals across Oil Country facing serious health challenges.

This multi-day raffle will benefit the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories, Alberta Lung, University Hospital Foundation and the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

"We are proud to partner with organizations like the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories, Alberta Lung, University Hospital Foundation and the Heart & Stroke Foundation, which are dedicated to supporting the health of Albertans," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "With the support of Oil Country, these organizations can raise awareness and understanding of various health concerns, help advance research and work to prevent disease, ultimately saving the lives of many."

"As passionate Oilers fans, we share a deep love for the thrill and unity Canadian hockey brings to our communities," said Dr. George Andrews, President and CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories. "At the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories, we channel that same passion into our mission to confront dementia head-on, providing crucial support, education, and funding research to help the over 62,000 Albertans affected by dementia. Just as hockey is woven into the fabric of our Province, our commitment to tackling dementia is unwavering."

"Alberta Lung is committed to funding research, prevention, and support for the 1 in 5 Albertans facing lung disease," said Leigh Allard, President & CEO, Alberta Lung. "As one of the largest initiatives, Breathing Space, the first facility in Canada dedicated to providing a sanctuary for lung transplant patients and their families, offering a unique environment for recovery and strength rebuilding."

"Our community has spoken from the heart, making a difference in the fight against heart disease," said Dr. Jodi Abbott, President & CEO, University Hospital Foundation. "The support we receive echoes a commitment to cardiovascular health that will reverberate for years to come. We are grateful for partners like Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the funds received via this 50/50."

"Heart & Stroke is funding incredible research here in Alberta," said Dr. Colleen Norris, Heart & Stroke Researcher. "The face of heart disease in women is not what you think. Heart disease and stroke are the number one causes of premature death for women in Canada, and at every stage of life, women face unique risks and symptoms. By partnering with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation on the 50/50 raffle, Heart & Stroke will be able to dig deeper into emerging evidence on women’s heart health, and educate Oilers fans on their unique personal risk factors."

In addition to the grand prize jackpot, there are a number of early-bird prizes up for grabs, including a flight for two to Las Vegas, multiple cash prizes, Oilers tickets and gift cards.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Boston Pizza and a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta.

Oilers 50/50 tickets are available at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.