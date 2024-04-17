RELEASE: Broberg recalled from Bakersfield

The Oilers announced Tuesday they have brought up defenceman Philip Broberg from the American Hockey League's Condors

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have recalled defenceman Philip Broberg from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and 30 assists in 45 games for the Condors this season, ranking sixth in points per game among all AHL blueliners with 20 or more games played.

Broberg has also played 10 games with the Oilers this season and has suited up for 79 career NHL games, scoring two goals and nine assists. He has also played 10 career playoff games.

