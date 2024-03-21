PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Sabres

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Vincent Desharnais will remain out of the lineup on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres as he continues to make progress in his recovery from a minor hand injury.
Troy Stecher will fill his place on the second defensive pairing alongside Darnell Nurse for the second straight game, but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch will rotate a pair of forwards up front by returning Connor Brown to the lineup in place of Derek Ryan.
Knoblauch says they anticipate Desharnais to be ready to go by Saturday when the Oilers begin a three-game road trip on Hockey Night in Canada against the Maple Leafs.
The Oilers play their final 16 regular-season games over the next 27 games, and the bench boss is prepared to tinker with his lines down the stretch to find the right forward combinations while managing rest before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.