PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Sabres

“I think we'll be fitting the pieces together for probably a couple more weeks,” he said. “We still have 16 more games. Probably when we hit April, it'll be looking more like playoff roster and less juggling the lines hopefully.”

“I think there's still a little more time and we want to see what's the best for our team, and that'll always change whether that's opposition, if we're on the road, is it who's playing well together, so there are a lot of factors.

“But right now, I think there's still some time for us to play with that.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins says the players in the dressing room aren't worried about where they slot into the lineup as they try to find the right recipe for the postseason with 16 regular-season games remaining.

"Guys aren't worried too much about where they are in the lineup. Everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to be a part of a winning team," Nugent-Hopkins said. "I think mentally, we start talking a little bit about it more. We know what's coming. We still have 16 games left here, so our focus is on those 16 games.

"But when you get to this point in the season, of course in the back of your mind, the playoffs are there and you want to start ramping up your game individually and as a team. We got a good chunk of games here pretty tightly packed too, so it's just going to be a lot of playing, practice and playing."