PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, NV – Forward Zach Hyman will remain out of the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night when they duel the Vegas Golden Knights in an important Pacific Division battle at T-Mobile Arena.

The Oilers winger participated in Monday's full-team practice before taking to the ice for Tuesday's optional morning skate in Vegas. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed following the skate that Hyman won't suit up tonight and that Edmonton's lineup will have no changes for the fourth straight game.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner will start again between the pipes for the Oilers after making 27 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.