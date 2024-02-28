PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blues

EDMONTON, AB – Head Coach Kris Knoblauch will keep the same lineup from Monday's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night when the Edmonton Oilers wrap up a five-game homestand at Rogers Place against the St. Louis Blues.

"I Liked our four lines," Knoblauch said. "I thought they contributed and I thought they played well, so we're not making any changes."

This morning's skate was optional, but forward Derek Ryan was out on the ice after missing Tuesday's full-team practice after being deemed day-to-day by Knoblauch in yesterday's media availability.

The 37-year-old is anticipated to be in the lineup tonight and retake his position at fourth-line centre between Dylan Holloway and Connor Brown.

Holloway is included on that fourth line in his more unfamiliar position at left wing, but the 22-year-old Calgary product enjoys playing a versatile role similar to the likes of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod, who've each spent significant time this season playing on the wing instead of their natural centre positions.