PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Red Wings

DETROIT, MI – Calvin Pickard will start the first of back-to-back games for the Oilers on Sunday when they begin a four-game road trip at Little Caesars Arena against the Detroit Red Wings.

Pickard will make his third start of the season tonight before Stuart Skinner is expected to return to the crease on Monday for the second half of Edmonton's back-to-back against Columbus after he made 27 saves for the shutout in Friday's 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place.

"As I've said before, practice is huge for me," Pickard said. "I didn't love my first game. I liked my second game and played well. With our situation, I will go some spurts without games, so practice is key for me. I feel ready to go and feel sharp."

After a tough opening loss this season to Chicago, Pickard responded back on Oct. 17 with 25 saves in a 4-2 road win over Nashville and will be aiming to follow up that performance tonight in Detroit and make it consecutive victories for both himself and the Oilers.