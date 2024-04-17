PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Coyotes

TEMPE, AZ – Defencemen Philip Broberg and Troy Stecher will draw into the Oilers lineup against the Coyotes on Monday at Mullett Arena in the first of back-to-back road games to close out the regular season.

The two blueliners will play alongside each other on the third pairing in place of Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci, who'll be held out of the lineup versus the Coyotes for rest purposes before returning against the Avalanche in the second game on consecutive nights.

Broberg received his call-up from the Condors on Tuesday after scoring the game-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds earlier this week, making it three straight games for the Swedish blueliner with a goal.