PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Coyotes

Broberg & Stecher will draw into the lineup along at Mullett Arena in place of Ceci & Nurse on the third pairing when Oilers begin a back-to-back to end the regular season

GettyImages-1551956584
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

TEMPE, AZ – Defencemen Philip Broberg and Troy Stecher will draw into the Oilers lineup against the Coyotes on Monday at Mullett Arena in the first of back-to-back road games to close out the regular season.

The two blueliners will play alongside each other on the third pairing in place of Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci, who'll be held out of the lineup versus the Coyotes for rest purposes before returning against the Avalanche in the second game on consecutive nights.

Broberg received his call-up from the Condors on Tuesday after scoring the game-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds earlier this week, making it three straight games for the Swedish blueliner with a goal.

Kris shares lineup notes in Arizona on Wednesday morning

The 22-year-old had posted 11 points in his previous eight AHL games prior to being summoned back to the NHL for his first big-league opportunity since earlier this campaign, when he suited up for 10 games at the start of the regular season but registered no points and a minus-2 rating.

"I feel very good and confident in my game, and it's been going pretty good down there and I want to bring that play up here as well,"
 he said following Wednesday's pre-game skate.

Knoblauch confirmed the same forward group from Monday's 9-2 thrashing of the Sharks will play in Arizona, but anticipates there'll be some changes up front in their regular-season finale tomorrow night in Denver.

"With tomorrow's game playing back-to-back, we'll reassess and most likely, some guys will come out," Knoblauch said.

Philip speaks about getting back into the lineup after his recall

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Arizona:

Henrique - McDavid - Hyman
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Foegele
Holloway - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Carrick - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais
Broberg - Stecher

Pickard
Skinner

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Coyotes

RELEASE: Broberg recalled from Bakersfield

RELEASE: Oilers playoffs returning to ICE District

GAME RECAP: Oilers 9, Sharks 2

RELEASE: McDavid joins elite company with 100th assist

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Sharks

RELEASE: Playoffs 50/50 underway supporting Alberta Fights Cancer

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sharks

GAME RECAP: Canucks 3, Oilers 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Canucks

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

GAME RECAP: Coyotes 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Coyotes

BLOG: McDavid feeling confident in quick recovery

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Coyotes

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Coyotes

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Golden Knights 1