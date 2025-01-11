PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blackhawks

CHICAGO, IL – Goaltender Calvin Pickard will get the start for the Edmonton Oilers and forward Derek Ryan will come back into the lineup in place of Jeff Skinner for Saturday's meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch also confirmed defenceman Troy Stecher will also draw back in for Josh Brown on the back end, having played 14:54 in his last appearance on Jan. 4 in his side's 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

With Saturday's morning skate being optional for the Oilers, lines and defence pairings will be confirmed during warm-ups.