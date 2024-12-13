PROJECTED LINEUP: Bouchard a game-time decision vs. Golden Knights

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Evan Bouchard will be a game-time decision for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights to Rogers Place for the second time this season.

Bouchard registered two assists in Thursday’s massive 7-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild before he exited the game during the third period with an apparent upper-body injury that was the result of being shouldered into the post by forward Ryan Hartman on a dump-and-chase.

The 25-year-old blueliner didn’t participate in Friday’s practice for the Oilers at the Downtown Community Arena but has appeared to avoid any potential major injury despite his status for Saturday’s matinée meeting with the Golden Knights remaining 50-50, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch stated.

“Obviously, he didn’t skate today. He'll get evaluated tomorrow and he'll be a game-time decision,” Knoblauch said after Friday’s skate.

“He got banged up a little bit, but we don’t think it’s anything major. And like I said, tomorrow we'll find out. He's probably 50-50 to play tomorrow.”