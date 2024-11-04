PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Devils

With the contest tied at two in the third period and the Oilers on a power play, Hyman beat two Calgary defencemen to the net and took a saucer pass from Nugent-Hopkins before avoiding the poke-check of Dan Vladar, backhanding his second goal in as many games over the goalie’s blocker with 10:10 left in the third period.
Hyman also added an assist on Jeff Skinner's first-period goal, and Edmonton's top-six forwards have all been able to contribute points over the last two games, including Vasily Podkolzin picking up another assist on Sunday.
"It gives a lot of opportunity for other guys to step up and bring their game," Skinner said. "[McDavid's] such an incredible player, obviously, so losing him hurts. But being able to find ways to win games, even though that he's not in the lineup, is a big confidence boost for the group as well. We just know it's a team game. You can still win games when people are out, and it involves everybody to win a game.”
Defending their lead, the Oilers killed off an Arvidsson high-sticking penalty and the remainder of regulation with some strong commitment to team defending. Stuart Skinner finished the final period with 12 stops, and Adam Henrique delivered a vital block late in the game while Calgary pressed for an equalizer with their net empty.
"It felt fantastic, especially being able to get the win," Skinner said. "Obviously, they put a ton of pressure on us at the end there, and Rico came up with a massive block to keep things easy on me."