PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Devils

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Flames

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers will look to have everyone contributing once again while Connor McDavid is out of the lineup when they wrap up back-to-back games at Rogers Place on Monday night against the New Jersey Devils.

"Whenever you lose the best player in the world, your team takes a hit," Zach Hyman said post-game in Calgary. "But I think that collectively as a group, we've all kind of gotten a little bit better, which has helped.

"Winning the last few games was great, and we've got a big one [on Monday].”

Edmonton is coming off earning their second consecutive win in the Battle of Alberta despite McDavid being out with an ankle injury, beating their provincial rivals for the seventh straight time at Scotiabank Saddledome behind multi-point performances from Leon Draisaitl (1G, 2A), Zach Hyman (1G, 1A) and 29 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner.

"When our backs are against the wall or whenever we face some sort of adversity, we just come out stronger, come out better, and that's the kind of group that we got in here," Stuart Skinner said on Sunday. "I think we have a crew here that just isn't willing to give up."