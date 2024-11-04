PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Devils

The Oilers look to make it three straight victories on Monday night at Rogers Place in the second of back-to-back games against the Devils

New Jersey Devils v Edmonton Oilers

© 2023 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
By Jamie Umbach

The Edmonton Oilers aim to make it three consecutive victories on Monday night in the second of back-to-back games against the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place.

You can watch the game on Amazon Prime at 6:30 pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880CHED.

Draisaitl records another three points in a 4-2 win over the Flames

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Flames

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers will look to have everyone contributing once again while Connor McDavid is out of the lineup when they wrap up back-to-back games at Rogers Place on Monday night against the New Jersey Devils.

"Whenever you lose the best player in the world, your team takes a hit," Zach Hyman said post-game in Calgary. "But I think that collectively as a group, we've all kind of gotten a little bit better, which has helped.

"Winning the last few games was great, and we've got a big one [on Monday].”

Edmonton is coming off earning their second consecutive win in the Battle of Alberta despite McDavid being out with an ankle injury, beating their provincial rivals for the seventh straight time at Scotiabank Saddledome behind multi-point performances from Leon Draisaitl (1G, 2A), Zach Hyman (1G, 1A) and 29 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner.

"When our backs are against the wall or whenever we face some sort of adversity, we just come out stronger, come out better, and that's the kind of group that we got in here," Stuart Skinner said on Sunday. "I think we have a crew here that just isn't willing to give up."

Stuart speaks after making 29 saves in Calgary on Sunday

Draisaitl scored just 20 seconds in during another strong opening shift from the top line that includes himself, Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson. The German's backhand finish gave the Oilers an early 1-0 lead in the first minute for the second game in a row after it took them 47 seconds to open the scoring in Nashville during their previous four-game road trip.

The German is up to nine goals and seven assists in 12 games this season after recording his second straight three-point performance in Sunday's victory. It's not a rare sight to see No. 29 have a stat line that reads a goal and two assists, but with the absence of McDavid from the lineup for the last two games, Draisaitl has certainly raised his level.

"He definitely has been stepping up. He's been fantastic," Skinner said. "I think he has been all year too. He's just skating so well right now, and he's just flying, hitting, and making good plays. He's leading us off the ice as well. It's been lovely to watch."

"Leon has definitely been our leader," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "You look at these two games that we've won here and in Nashville, and you can see that he's really stepped up his game."

Kris addresses the media post-game in Calgary on Sunday

With the contest tied at two in the third period and the Oilers on a power play, Hyman beat two Calgary defencemen to the net and took a saucer pass from Nugent-Hopkins before avoiding the poke-check of Dan Vladar, backhanding his second goal in as many games over the goalie’s blocker with 10:10 left in the third period.

Hyman also added an assist on Jeff Skinner's first-period goal, and Edmonton's top-six forwards have all been able to contribute points over the last two games, including Vasily Podkolzin picking up another assist on Sunday.

"It gives a lot of opportunity for other guys to step up and bring their game," Skinner said. "[McDavid's] such an incredible player, obviously, so losing him hurts. But being able to find ways to win games, even though that he's not in the lineup, is a big confidence boost for the group as well. We just know it's a team game. You can still win games when people are out, and it involves everybody to win a game.”

Defending their lead, the Oilers killed off an Arvidsson high-sticking penalty and the remainder of regulation with some strong commitment to team defending. Stuart Skinner finished the final period with 12 stops, and Adam Henrique delivered a vital block late in the game while Calgary pressed for an equalizer with their net empty.

"It felt fantastic, especially being able to get the win," Skinner said. "Obviously, they put a ton of pressure on us at the end there, and Rico came up with a massive block to keep things easy on me."

Zach speaks after scoring the winner on Sunday vs. Calgary

The Devils will continue their Western Canada road trip into Rogers Place as part of the NHL's two-game slate on Monday night that's being shown on Prime Video Canada.

New Jersey hasn't played since Friday in a 3-0 loss to Calgary – the first time Head Coach Sheldon Keefe's team has been shut out this season. Nico Hischier leads the Devils in goals (10) and points (15), while forward Jesper Bratt has 11 assists for the team lead.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom has started three straight for the Devils and will oppose Calvin Pickard in Edmonton's crease, with the Oilers expected to return to their backup netminder in the second of back-to-back games after the 32-year-old made 27 saves in his team's recent win over Nashville.

