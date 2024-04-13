PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

Edmonton can move within one point of top spot in the Pacific Division on Saturday with a showdown against first-place Vancouver at Rogers Place

GettyImages-1725378642
By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their home back-to-back on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

You can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada at 8:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

The Oilers pick up another point with Friday's OT loss to Arizona

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers can move within one point of top spot in the Pacific Division on Saturday with a showdown against the first-place Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place.

A single point on Friday with a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Arizona Coyotes gave Edmonton 102 points in 78 games as they head into the second half of their home ice back-to-back against the B.C. squad that boasts 105 points in 79 games.

An Oilers win on Hockey Night in Canada would put them one point back of Vancouver with a game in hand, giving them a clear path to capture their first division title since 1987 if they can close out their regular season schedule with four consecutive victories, assuming the Canucks also win their remaining games.

Saturday marks the conclusion of Edmonton and Vancouver's four-game season series, but the first three matchups were contested on or prior to Nov. 6 with the Canucks winning all of them by a combined score of 18-6.

Tony & Cam discuss Friday's 3-2 overtime defeat to Arizona

Since their 6-2 defeat in Vancouver on Nov. 6 that dropped them to 2-8-1, the Oilers have been the top team in the NHL with a 46-16-4 record for 96 points. The Canucks are 39-20-8 over that span for the 10th-best record in the league.

The team has made it clear their goal is not to win a regular season division crown in April, but rather the Stanley Cup in June, though they do possess a desire to be playing their best hockey heading into the playoffs.

"The guys are very a focused group, a mature group, wanting to win as many games as possible," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said post-game on Friday. "There is a possibility of finishing first in our division, which gives us the benefit of having home ice longer. The guys are focused on wanting to play the right way and doing well."

The Canucks also dropped an OT decision to the Coyotes in their most recent action, losing 4-3 on Wednesday.

Kris talks to the media following a 3-2 overtime loss to Arizona

With plenty to play for on Saturday, the Oilers could have Connor McDavid back in the lineup after the captain missed the last two games while tending to a lower-body ailment.

"We'll see tomorrow," Knoblauch said of number 97's status. "I think it's probably 50/50. Like I said before, it's been different. If it was the playoffs, I think it'd be very close if not playing for sure. He's been getting better and better. He's been really close, and it's been questionable for a couple days now, so tomorrow we'll see."

McDavid, who's sitting at 31 goals and 99 assists on the season, said Friday morning this final stretch of the season is a balancing act between making sure he and his teammates are in optimal physical condition for the playoffs while also pushing to win as many games as possible.

"I never want to miss games," he said. "It's frustrating. But at the end of the day, we're after bigger things here, and everyone being healthy is priority number one.

"We still have lots to play for coming down the stretch. We keep saying that there's seeding, there's positioning, there's all those types of things – all while maintaining a healthy group.

"I'm not a big believer in resting guys, but with that being said, six games in nine days is a lot. So if we rest guys, that's just the circumstances we're in, but I think you want to be pedal to the metal, foot on the gas all the way to the end and into Game 1."

Connor addresses the media Friday morning regarding his status

After Calvin Pickard turned aside 25 of 28 shots on Friday, Stuart Skinner is expected to get the nod between the pipes for the Oilers against the Canucks.

The Blue & Orange will then play their final home game of the season on Monday against the San Jose Sharks before a final road back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday against the Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche, respectively.

