PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 7)

The Oilers look to complete the reverse sweep of the Panthers & hoist the Stanley Cup in Monday's deciding Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena

Edmonton Oilers v Florida Panthers - Game Five

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

Tony, Bob & Jack tee up Monday's Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, FL – It's what's led us to this exact moment.

Game 7 for all the glory.

After coming back from 3-0 down to force a deciding Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, the Oilers will attempt to write the final chapter in what will go down as the greatest comeback story in hockey's history if the Blue & Orange can defeat the Panthers for the fourth straight time and complete the reverse sweep against all odds to lift the franchise's sixth Stanley Cup.

This will be the 18th time in NHL history the Stanley Cup Final has gone to a Game 7, with the last time being in 2019 when the St. Louis Blues completed their Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup against the Boston Bruins. The road team has won three straight Game 7's in the Final

The Oilers won their last Stanley Cup 34 years ago back in 1990 and would become the first Canadian team in 31 years to be named champions if they achieve what nobody thought was possible back in mid-November when the club was 5-12-1 during the regular season – except for the players and coaches inside the locker room.

"We've had a lot of practice having to push back," said goaltender Stuart Skinner, who's 10-0 in Games 4-to-7 this postseason with a 1.50 goals-against average and .940 save percentage.

"I think it was very much earned. We had to do absolutely everything in our power to get to this point where we are, and I'm sure Florida would say the exact same thing. It takes every single guy. It's literally taken every guy in our room to get into a position like this, and it's very exciting and it's very enjoyable to be able to be here."

Stuart speaks about tomorrow's Game 7 against the Panthers

After spotting the Panthers a 3-0 series lead, the Oilers have outscored Florida 18-5 over three straight victories to draw them level in the Stanley Cup Final entering Monday's winner-take-all Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Edmonton improved to 5-0 in elimination games during the 2024 playoffs on Friday night in front of their electric home crowd at Rogers Place, reaching 113.8 decibels inside the bowl during a 5-1 victory in Game 6 that elevated the belief within Oil Country that their team could complete such an unlikely Stanley Cup comeback to unprecedented levels.

The Oilers became only the third team in NHL history to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final after being behind 3-0 and will try to join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs as the only teams to have completed the reverse sweep, while the Panthers are looking to win their first championship and avoid having their legacy linked to being the team that was one win away before they gave up a three-games-to-none lead.

For the first time this postseason, the Panthers will be facing elimination.

Legacy will be on the line for both franchises in Monday's Game 7 whichever way to look at it, but the Oilers believe they've proven over their incredible comeback that they have the team and the attitude necessary to come together one last time and win the last game of the season to claim the Stanley Cup.

"You have to stay even-keeled," Connor McDavid said. "You can't ride the wave or the roller-coaster. We really haven't done anything yet. We've won three big games to get ourselves back into the series, and it comes down to one game here and we'll be ready. We're looking forward to that. It's a great opportunity."

Connor & Leon speak to the media on Sunday following practice

The Oilers received a goal and assist from Warren Foegele in their Game 6 victory on Friday that pushed the winger's career-best playoff point streak to four games (2G, 3A) in the Stanley Cup Final – the first of five goals for Edmonton that got the job done when names like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl didn't find the back of the net.

Friday was their first win for the Oilers where McDavid didn't register a shot or a point, showcasing how far Edmonton's depth has come to arrive in the Stanley Cup Final and have one of the biggest impacts in the series against a Florida team that was widely considered to be the deepest in the League coming into the playoffs.

"We're just playing, and I think we've done a good job building that chemistry within the group and the depth," Henrique said. "I think there's a lot of combinations Knobber has been able to go to throughout the playoffs and when needed, and guys moving from the middle to the wing or up and down the lineup or wherever it is, depending on the situation, I think that speaks a lot to the group and the depth of the group. 

Henrique's 2-0 goal just 46 seconds into the middle frame was his second game-winning goal of the series, while Hyman was able to tack on his 16th of the postseason with a breakaway backhander beyond goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 3-0. As someone who's been in this position before, trailing 3-0 in the Final as a member of the 2012 New Jersey Devils, Edmonton's trade-deadline acquisition has seen his teammates' belief in one another and togetherness be the driving force behind their ability to force Game 7.

Adam speaks with the media ahead of Monday's Game 7

"It's never fun being down, but the belief has been here," he said. "When you're down three and your backs are against the wall, I think everybody kind of counts you out, but the belief within the group feels similar to what I've been through before. It's just unwavering in here. We just keep pushing, keep playing hockey, and I think most of all, everybody's just having a lot of fun."

Stuart Skinner steadied the Oilers' crease with 20 saves, even adding an assist in the last few minutes on Darnell Nurse's empty-netter, becoming the first goaltender in NHL history to record a point when facing elimination in a Stanley Cup Final.

The hometown netminder has watched the forwards and defencemen in front of him battle to reduce the chances he's had to face with a defensive commitment that's taken on new life for the Oilers, along with their 94.1 percent (64-for-68) penalty kill during the playoffs that's produced two short-handed goals against the Panthers and kept them to 1-for-19 with the man advantage.

"It's been massive, especially against a team like Florida," Skinner said. "They know how to put pucks in the net. They know how to obviously get on their forecheck. They're a very strong team, so, to be honest, I think it just comes down to little details and doing the right thing at the right times. I think we've had guys really step up at the big moments, whether that's a very minimal thing like getting a stick on a puck or stick-checking a guy."

In a Game 7 to decide the Stanley Cup, those little things get amplified and make a bigger difference, as five-time Final veteran Corey Perry can attest.

"Emotions," he said. "Just doing the little things, and the bigger things happen. You could say that and all the clichés you want, but in those games, everything's magnified so much more than 4, 5, 6, whatever it is."

"Nerves are exciting. It's a good thing to have nerves because it means you put yourself in that position. It's exciting. You don't take anything for granted in this game."

