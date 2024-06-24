PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 7)

SUNRISE, FL – It's what's led us to this exact moment.

Game 7 for all the glory.

After coming back from 3-0 down to force a deciding Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, the Oilers will attempt to write the final chapter in what will go down as the greatest comeback story in hockey's history if the Blue & Orange can defeat the Panthers for the fourth straight time and complete the reverse sweep against all odds to lift the franchise's sixth Stanley Cup.

This will be the 18th time in NHL history the Stanley Cup Final has gone to a Game 7, with the last time being in 2019 when the St. Louis Blues completed their Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup against the Boston Bruins. The road team has won three straight Game 7's in the Final

The Oilers won their last Stanley Cup 34 years ago back in 1990 and would become the first Canadian team in 31 years to be named champions if they achieve what nobody thought was possible back in mid-November when the club was 5-12-1 during the regular season – except for the players and coaches inside the locker room.

"We've had a lot of practice having to push back," said goaltender Stuart Skinner, who's 10-0 in Games 4-to-7 this postseason with a 1.50 goals-against average and .940 save percentage.

"I think it was very much earned. We had to do absolutely everything in our power to get to this point where we are, and I'm sure Florida would say the exact same thing. It takes every single guy. It's literally taken every guy in our room to get into a position like this, and it's very exciting and it's very enjoyable to be able to be here."