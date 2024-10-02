PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers roster to begin the 2024-25 NHL season is almost locked up as they head out on the road to conclude their preseason with a two-game road trip beginning Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Kraken.

On Tuesday, the Oilers trimmed their Training Camp roster to 26 players (15 forwards, eight defencemen and three goalies) by placing defencemen Ben Gleason and Phil Kemp, forward Lane Pederson and goaltender Collin Delia on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Bakersfield.

Centre James Hamblin was also loaned to the Condors, while defenceman Beau Akey, who’d been at Camp despite not participating in the Young Stars Classic in Penticton or any pre-season matches as he rehabs last season's shoulder injury, was loaned back to the OHL’s Barrie Colts.

Hamblin played in 31 NHL games with the Oilers last season, scoring his first NHL goal in Tampa Bay on Nov. 18 and another against Anaheim during the club's historic 16-game win streak. However, the competition at centre this season in Edmonton leads him him back to Bakersfield, where he will begin the season as a leader for the organization at the AHL level.

"Last year, I saw Hamblin and I really liked his game," Knoblauch said. "He was a big part of our 16-game streak. I'm not exactly sure how many games he played in, but he was here for the majority of it and I thought he was being tenacious, being fast, making some nice plays and was good defensively.

"He just got off to a slow start at Camp. His last game was his best, and I don't think it's the last we're going to see of him. It was just a difficult decision for us."