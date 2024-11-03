PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames

The Oilers face the Flames in the Battle of Alberta on Sunday night at Scotiabank Saddledome looking to defeat their provincial rivals for the first time this season

The Oilers close out a four-game road trip with the Battle of Alberta against the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday night.

Enjoy some slow motion from today's Oilers skate in Edmonton

CALGARY, AB - Leon Draisaitl’s hockey stick caught fire ahead of this season’s second Battle of Alberta.

The Oilers left the Music City singing 'La Bamba' for the second time in as many weeks thanks to a typical Draisaitl performance on Thursday, registering two goals and an assist in a 5-1 victory over the Predators, and the Blue & Orange now have the opportunity to build on their decisive victory against their provincial rivals.

While the German's dominance in Nashville has become commonality, Thursday also scripted a night of firsts.

Viktor Arvidsson registered his first goal in an Oilers uniform in the city where he spent parts of seven seasons. Noah Philp made his NHL debut and chipped in with his first point on Corey Perry's game-winning goal 9:42 into the first period. Zach Hyman scored his first of the season to seal Edmonton's fifth win of the year, improving their overall record to 5-5-1.

The Oilers are searching for their first win against their provincial rivals this season, losing 4-1 back on Oct. 13 at Rogers Place.

Kris catches up with the media after Saturday's practice

“Everything is just disconnected,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said following that disappointing defeat. It was the team’s third straight loss to begin the season. The Oilers have since gone 5-2-1 since Rasmus Anderson’s three-point night three weeks ago and are coming off one of their most complete efforts of the season on Thursday.

“We were finishing on our opportunities, which is something we haven’t been able to do earlier this year,” Knoblauch stated after Saturday's practice. The team needed to raise its game, even more so with the game’s best player out with an ankle injury, and it found a way.

“Here’s a time where we subtracted and everyone raised their game,” continued Knoblauch. “Obviously, we don’t want to play without Connor but everyone was just a bit better.”

No individual can replace Connor McDavid’s minutes — his season-high is 25:37 so far. However, this Oilers group understands greatness comes from the collective.

“Every team goes through injuries,” Hyman explained post-practice. “It gives everybody an opportunity in the room to step up and play a little better. It’s a good thing for this team when everyone is playing a little better and you’re adding Connor McDavid to the lineup when he comes back.

“The hope is that he returns to a better team than he left.”

Zach talks about getting his first goal of the season

Making the most of his minutes on Thursday was Noah Philp, with his wife and parents arriving on game day to watch no. 48’s NHL debut.

An assist on future Hall of Famer Corey Perry’s second of the season, three shots and an excellent night in the face-off dot was all in 11:54 of ice time — an efficient stat line amongst the sum of Thursday’s win.

Philp will play his second NHL game on Sunday, as his bench boss said we’ll likely see the same forward lines and defence pairs, while Stuart Skinner will make his eighth start.

This also bodes well for Drake Caggiula, who played his first game for the Oilers since December 29, 2018, against the Predators.

“It’s amazing,” shared a joyful Draisaitl when asked about being Caggiula’s teammate again. “I’ve seen him wear three different numbers on this team, which is crazy.” (36, 91 and 8 for the record)

“Another great story. Always liked him as a player. He brings a lot of energy. A really smart hockey player.”

It hasn’t been an easy road back for Caggiula, who recorded his first NHL point since Nov 16, 2021 on Perry's goal. “I’ve worked really hard the last few years to get to this point,” recalled Caggiula. “(I’ve) overcome some tough injuries like neck surgery and thought my days in the NHL might be done after that.”

Drake speaks about being called up to the Oilers on Tuesday

As triumphant as Caggiula’s return is to the world’s biggest stage, equally impressive was his play in Nashville. Following Saturday’s practice at Downtown Community Arena, Kris Knoblauch was quick to point out Caggiula’s impressive Training Camp, which led to him recording five points in five games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors before his call-up.

“I thought he did a lot of good things," the coach said. "He was around the puck, made a lot of good plays. He kind of looked like Zach Hyman earlier in the year in exhibition, where (Caggiula) did everything but score. If a player is getting that many chances, he’s probably doing a lot of good things.

“Here’s a guy who’s a veteran, he’s played many games in the NHL. He hasn’t played very many as of late in the last couple of years but he’s definitely an NHL calibre player.”

Caggiula’s 284th NHL game will be his ninth of the Battle of Alberta (three assists in eight games vs. Calgary with Edmonton). The Flames snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday to open a two-game homestand following a fiery start to the campaign (5-0-1).

Friday’s win came in captain Mikael Backlund’s 1000th NHL game and featured a 22-save shutout performance by Dan Vladar, who even picked up an assist in Calgary’s first win in 10 days. The Oilers will need to match their rival’s level of fight — perhaps literally as the team has gone a perfect 5-0-0 in games where a player has fought this season.

“Watch out, watch out,” laughed Knoblauch after chalking it up to a “coincidence” on Saturday.

It is the Battle For Alberta after all.

