PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames

As triumphant as Caggiula’s return is to the world’s biggest stage, equally impressive was his play in Nashville. Following Saturday’s practice at Downtown Community Arena, Kris Knoblauch was quick to point out Caggiula’s impressive Training Camp, which led to him recording five points in five games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors before his call-up.
“I thought he did a lot of good things," the coach said. "He was around the puck, made a lot of good plays. He kind of looked like Zach Hyman earlier in the year in exhibition, where (Caggiula) did everything but score. If a player is getting that many chances, he’s probably doing a lot of good things.
“Here’s a guy who’s a veteran, he’s played many games in the NHL. He hasn’t played very many as of late in the last couple of years but he’s definitely an NHL calibre player.”
Caggiula’s 284th NHL game will be his ninth of the Battle of Alberta (three assists in eight games vs. Calgary with Edmonton). The Flames snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday to open a two-game homestand following a fiery start to the campaign (5-0-1).
Friday’s win came in captain Mikael Backlund’s 1000th NHL game and featured a 22-save shutout performance by Dan Vladar, who even picked up an assist in Calgary’s first win in 10 days. The Oilers will need to match their rival’s level of fight — perhaps literally as the team has gone a perfect 5-0-0 in games where a player has fought this season.
“Watch out, watch out,” laughed Knoblauch after chalking it up to a “coincidence” on Saturday.
It is the Battle For Alberta after all.