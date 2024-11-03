PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames

“Everything is just disconnected,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said following that disappointing defeat. It was the team’s third straight loss to begin the season. The Oilers have since gone 5-2-1 since Rasmus Anderson’s three-point night three weeks ago and are coming off one of their most complete efforts of the season on Thursday.

“We were finishing on our opportunities, which is something we haven’t been able to do earlier this year,” Knoblauch stated after Saturday's practice. The team needed to raise its game, even more so with the game’s best player out with an ankle injury, and it found a way.

“Here’s a time where we subtracted and everyone raised their game,” continued Knoblauch. “Obviously, we don’t want to play without Connor but everyone was just a bit better.”

No individual can replace Connor McDavid’s minutes — his season-high is 25:37 so far. However, this Oilers group understands greatness comes from the collective.

“Every team goes through injuries,” Hyman explained post-practice. “It gives everybody an opportunity in the room to step up and play a little better. It’s a good thing for this team when everyone is playing a little better and you’re adding Connor McDavid to the lineup when he comes back.

“The hope is that he returns to a better team than he left.”