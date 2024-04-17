PREVIEW: Oilers at Coyotes

TEMPE, AZ – Is this the last dance in the desert?

In what could be the Coyotes’ final game in Arizona before moving to Utah, the Oilers will play their first of back-to-back road games to close out the regular season on Wednesday night at Mullett Arena.

The Oilers have won seven of their last 11 games (7-2-2) and will want to continue building momentum heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs after exploding for nine goals in a 9-2 victory over the Sharks in their final home game at Rogers Place.

Nine separate players recorded multiple points in the victory, including Connor McDavid, who made his return from a lower-body injury and picked up his 100th assist of the season to go along with the opening goal just 53 seconds into regulation.

Edmonton’s scoring was spread across the scoresheet on Monday, with Dylan Holloway recording the first three-point game of his career and Evan Bouchard becoming the first Oilers defenceman with 80 points since 1986 when Paul Coffey did it for the fifth season in a row. Warren Foegele scored twice to come within one goal of his first career 20-goal season and both Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman inched closer to personal milestones, needing a point each to hit 700 and 400 career points respectively.

"I thought everyone played a really good game," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "It's nice to see those guys get rewarded with some offence... I thought our team skated really well and played with a lot of speed, but we're happy that Connor hit that milestone. That's the biggest thing, but it's nice to see those depth guys get some offence too."