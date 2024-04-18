PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche

DENVER, CO – One last dress rehearsal before the big show.

The Oilers will play their final game of the 2023-24 regular season on Thursday night as their mini two-game, back-to-back road trip concludes at Ball Arena against the Colorado Avalanche.

Less than 21 hours removed from a 5-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes in what was likely the final NHL game at Mullett Arena, the Blue & Orange will get one more chance to record their 50th win of the season for the fifth time in franchise history.

The Oilers would, of course, have preferred to be victorious on Wednesday, but with their spot as the Pacific Division's second-place squad solidified, their sights are now set on post-season play.

"We're focused on better things in the sense that we're gearing up for the playoffs," said Warren Foegele, who tallied one of Edmonton's two goals in the defeat to the Desert Dogs to give him 20 on the season. "We're all ready to focus on the number one prize and that's the Stanley Cup."