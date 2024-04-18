PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche

The netminder is one of several positions projected to be swapped for the Oilers on Thursday, as the team recalled veteran forwards Sam Gagner and Adam Erne from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors prior to Wednesday's game.
Derek Ryan is likely to be back in Edmonton's lineup as well after sitting out the last three games, allowing three of the team's high-minute forwards an extra day of rest ahead of the playoffs.
The Oilers also called up defenceman Philip Broberg on Tuesday, and the young Swede suited up against the Coyotes, playing 16:50 and assisting on Foegele's third-period tally.
"I thought he played really well, moved the puck well," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of the eighth-overall pick from 2019 in his first game with the big club since Nov. 22 in Carolina.
"A few times he skated the puck out, which is great that he has the confidence to do that. And then defensively, with his long reach and good skating, he broke up a lot of plays. We were very impressed. He hasn't played in the NHL for quite some time, so I thought it was a very good game."
Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci were replaced by Broberg and Troy Stecher on Wednesday, so the latter duo could be primed to play once again in Denver, providing more rest for the regulars.