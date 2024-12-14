PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

If it weren't for goaltender Calvin Pickard stepping up to make 29 saves, including some crucial stops at critical moments, it certainly wouldn't have been such a rousing win for the Oilers against a Wild team that's historically had their number.

Skinner has posted a .935 save percentage or better in each of his last five starts, while Pickard's only two defeats in his previous nine starts (7-2-0) came in shut-out defeats to New Jersey and Montreal, showing that the backup's performances have largely been good enough when he's been between the pipes.

“I think lately it's been the goaltending and how well they played," Knoblauch said. "You look at the game just the other night against Minnesota where we won convincingly, there were numerous times where they had opportunities to get back into it and make it close.

"I think of the one on the power play in the second period, I think it was 3-1, and that's a different game if that goes in. There were numerous times when a key save was made, and it looked like the game was closer than it looked. We've had a couple of those games lately where we've won in convincing fashion, but I just think our saves were big and often at key points in the game."

Edmonton's blueline has contributed 19 goals this season, second in the NHL behind the Blue Jackets with 20, after defenceman Troy Stecher scored his second goal in three games in Minnesota to make it 6-1 for the Oilers during the third period.

Ty Emberson had an active game against the Wild by getting into a fight with Jakub Lauko before adding an assist.

"That's not an easy thing to do – centre ice, a national broadcast and all that stuff. He's a killer back there," Mattias Ekholm said of Emberson. "That's crazy. I didn't know he had it in him, but he clearly showed it last night and he's been amazing for us.

"I think he took a couple of weeks, maybe a month to kind of find his stride and find your way through it. He's new to the league, but now, I really feel like he's thriving, finding his role and knowing what to do out there. I think he's doing an excellent job for us."