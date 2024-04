Connor McDavid will be back in the Oilers lineup on Monday night when they face off against the Sharks in their final home game of the regular season at Rogers Place.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:30 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin 30 minutes before puck-drop, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.