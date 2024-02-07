LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Golden Knights

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Time expires in the first period and we're tied 1-1. Vegas picked it up as the frame went on after McDavid and Draisaitl converted a shorthanded 2-on-0, equalizing through Roy's 10th of the season.

1:54: Vegas equalizer. Nicolas Roy jams home a rebound to make it 1-1.

2:31: The horn goes off after the puck gets caught up in the side meshing, but the puck isn't in the net. Stuart Skinner also knew it before T-Mobile Arena slowly caught up to ice speed. It remains 1-0 Oilers.

6:16: Hill pounces on a puck that stayed alive in the Vegas crease, nearly ending in and Edmonton goal if not for the Golden Knights' goalie. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got a good whack at it and chances are going to be hard-fought for all night like that one.

15:25: SHORT-HANDED FOR THE DYNAMIC DUO! Ivan Barbashev bobbles the puck at the blueline to McDavid, who takes off up the ice with Draisaitl and converts the German's pass beyond Adin Hill to open the scoring. Vincent Desharnais picks up the secondary helper for his seventh point of the year on McDavid's first short-handed goal this season. 1-0 Edmonton.

17:23: Dylan Holloway heads to the box for an accidental high stick on Jonathan Marchessault. Edmonton has been hot on the penalty kill with 38 kills on their last 39 chances.

20:00: GAME ON!!! The search for 17 wins in a row has began in Vegas.

20:00: The first period at T-Mobile Arena will begin at 8:07 p.m. MT.