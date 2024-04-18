LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Coyotes

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Wednesday's game between Edmonton & Arizona

GettyImages-2056843368
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Arizona Coyotes in an emotional matchup at Mullett Arena on Wednesday night.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 8:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Broberg steps into the Oilers lineup vs. the Coyotes on Wednesday

FIRST PERIOD

6:54: WHAT A GOAL! Sam Carrick and Mattias Ekholm connect on a sweet passing play during a strong offensive shift from the fourth line. The Swedish D-man found a lane from the blueline and placed a perfect slap-pass onto the tape of Carrick, who was coming through the slot after getting a good wrap-around opportunity earlier in the shift. Ekholm sets a new career-high with his 45th point. 1-1.

11:29: A hooking call to Jack McBain on Ryan McLeod sends the Oilers to the power play.

12:11: Nugent-Hopkins looked to have recorded his 700th career point after the official emphatically pointed to the net to signal his snap shot had gone in, but a review leads to a quick overturn of the call after it clearly struck the crossbar.

17:42: Liam O'Brien goes top shelf and Mullett Arena explodes. O'Brien delivered a hit on Sam Carrick in the neutral zone and got a fortunate bounce off the skate of the referee to score the opening goal. Michael Kesselring made the original stretch pass. The Coyotes are looking to send off their fans in their final game in the desert before moving to Salt Lake City. 1-0.

20:00: GAME ON!

20:00: The first (and final) period at Mullett Arena will begin at 8:10 p.m. MT.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Henrique - McDavid - Hyman
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Foegele
Holloway - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Carrick - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais
Broberg - Stecher

Pickard
Skinner

