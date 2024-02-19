LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Coyotes

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Monday's game between Edmonton & Arizona

GettyImages-2016305744
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers conclude their three-game road trip at Mullett Arena against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday afternoon.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 2:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Kris speaks from Mullett Arena before their matinee matchup

SECOND PERIOD

9:08: It's Bjugstad again. He goes top shelf for the second time tonight, picking the far-left corner of Skinner's net. 3-2 Coyotes.

17:07: Coyotes PPG. Clayton Keller works a good exchange with Nick Schmaltz and Sean Durzi to tie it up 2-2.

18:28: Janmark, the Oilers' second goalscorer, has to take a hooking penalty to prevent the Coyotes from tapping into an open net.

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers lead 2-1 through 20 minutes, but it could've been a bigger deficit for Arizona if not for the Oilers striking two posts (three if you count Nugent-Hopkins' double post on the power play).

35.0: ANOTHER IRON! This time, Warren Foegele forces the interception and snaps his ensuing shot off the crossbar.

2:36: McDavid gets the pass back from Nugent-Hopkins for an open net but he sails it through the crease. It was a tight angle to give him a bit of a layoff, but the captain expects himself to bury those and smacks his stick against the boards in frustration. 

6:34: DOUBLE POST! Nugent-Hopkins wrists one on the power play that hits both posts before exiting to the left of Villalta's net.

7:28: Matt Dumba loses his cool in a shuffle with Draisaitl and slashes the German for a two-minute infraction. It could've been more after the referees consulted one another at the penalty box, but it'll stay just two minutes.

13:52: OFF JANMARK AND IN! The Janitor goes to the front of the net and tries to put a deflection on Brett Kulak's point shot but it catches a piece of his glove and deflects past Villalta. Desharnais gets the secondary helper. 2-1 Oilers less than 10 minutes in.

Janmark gets a piece of Kulak's point shot to make it 2-1 against Arizona

15:45: Old friend, new enemy. Nick Bjugstad walks down the right side and catches a piece of Skinner's mask before it nests itself into the top-right corner. 1-1. 

17:47: DRAISAITL TOP SHELF! The German roofs it over the left shoudler of Villalta for his 27th of the season, with the assists going to McDavid and Bouchard. The crowd loves it and so will the Oilers bench from going ahead 1-0 early.

Draisaitl roofs the opening goal on the power play at Mullett Arena

18:27: How's that for your first NHL involvement? Villalta goes to play the puck behind the net and it hits a stanchion and bounces out in front, leaving Ryan Nugent-Hopkins an open net, but former Oiler Nick Bjugstad saves him by throwing a hook onto his former teammate. Oilers head ot an early power play.

20:00: GAME ON! A lot of Blue & Orange in the crowd at Mullett Arena as Matt Villalta will have to make his first NHL start while battling a partisan Oilers crowd as well. Stuart Skinner will oppose the 24-year-old.

20:00: The first period at Mullett Arena will begin at 2:07 p.m. MT. A heavily Oilers-favoured crowd is in attendance here in Tempe on the campus of Arizona State University.

OILERS LINEUP

Draisaitl - McDavid - Perry
Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Janmark - McLeod - Foegele
Gagner - Holloway - Ryan

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

News Feed

RELEASE: McDavid named Second Star of the Week

GENE'S BLOG: S-Evan Bouchard

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Coyotes

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Coyotes

POST-GAME: Perry impresses on 'Hart' line with McDavid & Draisaitl

POST-GAME: Big game for Bouchard in building where he was drafted

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Stars 3 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Stars

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Stars

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars

GAME RECAP: Blues 6, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blues

BLOG: Nugent-Hopkins tying Messier for third all-time in Oilers games played

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blues

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

BLOG: McDavid hits milestone with six-assist night

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Red Wings 4

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Red Wings