LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Coyotes

SECOND PERIOD

9:08: It's Bjugstad again. He goes top shelf for the second time tonight, picking the far-left corner of Skinner's net. 3-2 Coyotes.

17:07: Coyotes PPG. Clayton Keller works a good exchange with Nick Schmaltz and Sean Durzi to tie it up 2-2.

18:28: Janmark, the Oilers' second goalscorer, has to take a hooking penalty to prevent the Coyotes from tapping into an open net.

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers lead 2-1 through 20 minutes, but it could've been a bigger deficit for Arizona if not for the Oilers striking two posts (three if you count Nugent-Hopkins' double post on the power play).

35.0: ANOTHER IRON! This time, Warren Foegele forces the interception and snaps his ensuing shot off the crossbar.

2:36: McDavid gets the pass back from Nugent-Hopkins for an open net but he sails it through the crease. It was a tight angle to give him a bit of a layoff, but the captain expects himself to bury those and smacks his stick against the boards in frustration.

6:34: DOUBLE POST! Nugent-Hopkins wrists one on the power play that hits both posts before exiting to the left of Villalta's net.

7:28: Matt Dumba loses his cool in a shuffle with Draisaitl and slashes the German for a two-minute infraction. It could've been more after the referees consulted one another at the penalty box, but it'll stay just two minutes.

13:52: OFF JANMARK AND IN! The Janitor goes to the front of the net and tries to put a deflection on Brett Kulak's point shot but it catches a piece of his glove and deflects past Villalta. Desharnais gets the secondary helper. 2-1 Oilers less than 10 minutes in.