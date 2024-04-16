GAME RECAP: Oilers 9, Sharks 2

McDavid reaches 100 assists in a 9-2 blowout of the Sharks on Monday night in the Oilers' final home game of the regular season at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid reached a historic milestone with his 100th assist of the season as the Edmonton Oilers blew the San Jose Sharks out of the water on Monday night, feeding on the League bottom-dwellers for nine goals in a massive 9-2 victory in their final home game of the regular season at Rogers Place.

McDavid scored 53 seconds into his return from a three-game injury absence to begin the offensive onslaught for the Oilers before picking up his historic helper on Zach Hyman's 54th goal of the season that made it 9-1 with less than five minutes remaining in the second period.

Edmonton scored all nine of their goals in the first two periods, with nine different players picking up multiple points in the victory.

Dylan Holloway recorded the first three-point game of his career with a goal and two assists, while Evan Bouchard became the first Oilers defenceman since Paul Coffey to reach 80 points in a single season with a goal and assist. Darnell Nurse served as facilitator with three helpers, and Warren Foegele scored twice to reach 19 goals on the season to leave the winger one away from notching his first 20-goal campaign.

Forward Adam Henrique, playing on McDavid's line for the first time on Monday night, chipped in with a goal and two assists.

The Oilers hold a slight chance of still winning the Pacific Division as they head out on the road to close out their regular-season schedule with a road back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche.

FIRST PERIOD

It didn't take long for the Oilers – or McDavid – to find the scoresheet against the Sharks, but his historic 100th assist of the season would have to wait another period after the captain opened the scoring just 53 seconds into the first period off a fortunate bounce for his 32nd goal.

McDavid was making his return from a three-game absence with a lower-body injury and immediately crushed any qualms about his health with an immediate impact, taking a break-out feed from Darnell Nurse and burning up the ice and around defenceman Jack Thompson before looking back door with his pass for Zach Hyman.

The captain got a lucky break when his attempted feed went off the left skate blade of Marc-Edouard Vlasic and beat goaltender Devin Cooley less than a minute into the game to make it 1-0 Oilers – beginning a one-sided story in the opening 20 minutes for Edmonton against bottom-dwelling San Jose, who'd already secured last place in the NHL and the best odds of picking first overall at the 2024 Draft this summer.

The Oilers would assemble themselves a four-goal lead through the first 20 minutes after Adam Henrique, Warren Foegele and Dylan Holloway all got on the scoresheet before the first intermission arrived. 

Henrique was building himself a strong offensive showing on Monday with a goal and an assist in the opening period, netting his 24th goal of the season 4:01 into the frame on a rebound off Brett Kulak's quick point shot and setting up Dylan Holloway with 25 seconds left in the period for the young forward's fifth goal of the year – his second in three games since being called back up to Oil Country on Apr. 9.

Before they grew their lead to four ahead of the intermission, Warren Foegele would get in on the action off a terrific bit of defensive effort in the Oilers zone from Leon Draisaitl, who won a battle along the half-boards and pushed it up to the winger to create an odd-man rush that he took himself by going five-hole for his 18th of the year.

SECOND PERIOD

And there it was, McDavid's long-awaited milestone had finally arrived – but not before an absolute flurry of pucks from the Oilers found their way into the Sharks' net for an insurmountable Blue & Orange lead through 40 minutes.

If the Oilers thought their first-period effort was something to lean their helmets on, we're not quite sure what to call their five-goal middle frame and a 9-1 advantage after two periods after they conceded a soft goal to San Jose less than two minutes into the period.

Foegele responded over two-and-a-half minutes later for the Oilers by willing a puck over the line from the blue paint while on his back to pick up his second goal of the evening and his 19th goal of the season to continue a career year for the Markham, Ont. product with his 40th point.

With one more goal needed for Foegele to record his first-career 20-goal season, it was still to be determined if we'd have multiple milestones tonight that would be hit with the Oilers up 5-1 with half a game still to be played. Foegele’s two goals marked the fifth time he's recorded multiple goals this season, which is the second-most on the Oilers behind Zach Hyman with 10.

First, it was Bouchard reaching an impressive 80 points this season when he set up Corey Perry at the back door on an odd-man rush for Edmonton's sixth goal that came just past the midway mark of the second period.

Perry would return the favour to Bouchard later in the period when he threw a pass to the back door for the defenceman to bury for his 18th of the year after Cody Ceci scored on an almost identical sequence 32 seconds later, leading to netminder Devin Cooley getting the mercy pull after conceding eight goals on 21 shots.

By reaching 80 points, Bouchard became the first Oilers defenceman to reach the mark in a single season since current Oilers assistant coach Paul Coffey did it five times between 1981 and 1986.

Among all the amazing moments on Monday, the largest cheer from the Rogers Place faithful and the Oilers bench came with 4:25 left in the middle frame when McDavid inevitably reached the century mark for assists.

"It's exciting for us to be a part of too, getting to see him on a day-to-day basis," Nugent-Hopkins said. It's not just in a game – it's in practice dominating every skate and pushing us to get better and to work harder and practice. That translates to the game."

Darnell Nurse was playing the role of distributor all evening with three assists, with his third helper coming when he moved the puck from the Oilers' zone to the far blueline to send McDavid and Hyman in on a two-on-one, but all eyes were on the captain.

McDavid's picked up his 100th assist of the season in his return from a three-game injury absence with the back-post pass to Hyman, who finished off the play for his 54th goal of the season in the final five minutes of the middle frame to make it 9-1 for the Oilers before the second intermission. As part of his career-high goal total for Hyman, McDavid has now assisted on 35 of Hyman's tallies this season.

The Oilers captain became the fourth different player in NHL history to reach the century for assists behind Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr while beating out Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov after the League's leading scorer was sat on 99 helpers.

"It's probably the hardest one that he's accomplished," said long-time teammate Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. "I mean, you can't really be surprised with the things that he does every year, but it's an amazing accomplishment. You probably didn't think it was possible to happen in this day and age, but he keeps surprising you."

"Very proud of him."

THIRD PERIOD

There could've been a bit of an emotional hangover from the first two periods for the Oilers after their offence was kept from reaching double digits in the final frame.

Skinner had a quiet evening between the pipes for the Oilers with only 21 shots faced, but he still atoned for his earlier mistake on San Jose's first goal when he made a stand-up save on Collin Graf's tipped effort less than two minutes into the final frame. Even in an 8-1 game, those are the saves you have to make – especially when it comes to building confidence heading into the postseason.

Fabian Zetterlund added a consolation for the Sharks with four-and-a-half minutes left in regulation, but the Oilers were able to see out the sizeable 9-2 victory in their concluding home game of the regular season at Rogers Place.

We'll see you in the postseason, Oil Country.

