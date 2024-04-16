GAME RECAP: Oilers 9, Sharks 2

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid reached a historic milestone with his 100th assist of the season as the Edmonton Oilers blew the San Jose Sharks out of the water on Monday night, feeding on the League bottom-dwellers for nine goals in a massive 9-2 victory in their final home game of the regular season at Rogers Place.

McDavid scored 53 seconds into his return from a three-game injury absence to begin the offensive onslaught for the Oilers before picking up his historic helper on Zach Hyman's 54th goal of the season that made it 9-1 with less than five minutes remaining in the second period.

Edmonton scored all nine of their goals in the first two periods, with nine different players picking up multiple points in the victory.

Dylan Holloway recorded the first three-point game of his career with a goal and two assists, while Evan Bouchard became the first Oilers defenceman since Paul Coffey to reach 80 points in a single season with a goal and assist. Darnell Nurse served as facilitator with three helpers, and Warren Foegele scored twice to reach 19 goals on the season to leave the winger one away from notching his first 20-goal campaign.

Forward Adam Henrique, playing on McDavid's line for the first time on Monday night, chipped in with a goal and two assists.

The Oilers hold a slight chance of still winning the Pacific Division as they head out on the road to close out their regular-season schedule with a road back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche.