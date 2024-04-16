RELEASE: McDavid joins elite company with 100th assist

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid became just the fourth player in NHL history to record 100 points in a season when he set up Zach Hyman for a second-period goal during Monday's game against the San Jose Sharks.

The Oilers captain joins Wayne Gretzky, who hit the century mark in helpers 11 times over his illustrious career, as well as Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr, who each reached 100 assists once.

McDavid had a goal and a helper in the lopsided 9-2 victory at Rogers Place in the final Oilers home game of the season, which was also Fan Appreciation Night for the playoff-bound squad.

The defending league MVP now has 32 goals for 132 points going into road games in Arizona and Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday to conclude the regular season schedule.