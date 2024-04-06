GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Avalanche 2

Despite the Colorado bench challenging the play for goaltender interference, the call on the ice stood to give Ekholm a new career-high in goals with 10 to match his 2017-18 season totals.
"Leo made an unbelievable pass and I think for the last two seconds of that play, I'm trying to get my stick towards the puck and I just can't do it because I have somebody climbing on my back," Ekholm said. "So I'm trying to move and make a shot, but I can't get a shot off. So in my opinion, I'm getting pushed in there and I'm not going right at [Georgiev]. I'm going on the side, but there was no chance for me to avoid contact at that point."
Draisaitl's second helper of the evening marked his 500th career assist, becoming just the fifth Oiler in franchise history to hit that milestone behind Wayne Gretzky (1,086), Connor McDavid (644), Mark Messier (642) and Jari Kurri (569).
The Oilers would receive another lucky bounce to get Evander Kane off the shneid with his first goal in 21 games as time dwindled down in the second period,
"It was nice to end the streak tonight," Kane said. "It seemed like that was the only way it was going to go in, so I'll take it."
Hearing the "Shooooooot!" cries from the crowd at Rogers Place, Ryan McLeod let go of a desperation wrist shot from the top of the circle that popped up into the air and was clattered over the line with 1.2 seconds remaining as Kane crashed the crease trying to make it a two-goal game before the break.