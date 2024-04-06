GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Avalanche 2

Evander Kane ended a stretch of 21 games without finding the back of the net by scoring in the second and third periods, giving Edmonton a two-goal lead with 1.2 seconds left in the middle stanza before he padded his team's lead to 6-2 with just over eight minutes left in regulation on his 23rd goal of the season.

Mattias Ekholm notched his third goal in four games to go along with an assist while Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl, Cody Ceci and Ryan McLeod each recorded two helpers in the victory. Stuart Skinner made 21 saves to improve to 34-14-5 on the season and defeat Alexandar Georgiev in the opposite crease, who made 41 saves on 47 shots from the Oilers.

Draisaitl reached the 100-point plateau for the fifth time in his career in the middle frame with a helper on McDavid's 30th tally of the season before he recorded his 500th career assist with the primary assist Mattias Ekholm's double-digit tally later in the period.

"It's always nice to be a good team. That's a really good team," Draisaitl said. "They're going to be in the playoffs and they're going to be good in the playoffs, so it's always nice – especially at home after a poor effort in Dallas."

The Oilers wrap up a weekend back-to-back on the road on Hockey Night in Canada in the Battle of Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome against the Flames.