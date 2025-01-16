GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Wild 3

ST. PAUL, MN – Captain Connor McDavid recorded two goals and an assist, and goaltender Calvin Pickard made 31 saves for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night in a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

McDavid passed Jari Kurri for second on the Oilers all-time scoring list with 1,044 points on the back of multi-point performance, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins contributed a goal and an assist in the victory to give him 17 points (10G, 7A) over his last 21 games.

Vasily Podkolzin received a lucky bounce off the skate of Wild defenceman Jon Merrill for the game-winning goal in the third period before McDavid provided insurance with an incredible unassisted goal with 7:11 remaining.

Pickard locked down the Oilers crease after the Oilers fell behind 2-0 in the opening frame, picking up his seventh victory in his last eight starts (7-1-0) with an impressive performance in the State of Hockey.

The Oilers will continue their three-game road trip on Thursday in the second of back-to-back games at Ball Arena against the Colorado Avalanche.

Pickard makes 31 saves & McDavid gets three points in Wednesday's win

FIRST PERIOD

After an undisciplined start for the Oilers put them down by two goals in the State of Hockey, Zach Hyman was able to respond quickly at even strength for the Blue & Orange before Connor McDavid capitalized with a milestone goal on the man advantage that wiped the slate clean.

Defenceman Darnell Nurse was in the box for hooking when Matt Boldy got around Connor Brown in the right circle and roofed an effort over Calvin Pickard's left shoulder for the 1-0 lead for the Wild just 3:02 into the first period.

Just over a minute later, Pickard tried to bank a clearance off the boards to try and catch the Wild on a change and create a chance for his team, but the netminder's attempt struck the official, leading to the netminder having to make an awkward save on Marcus Foligno while still stuck out of his crease inside the left circle.

Despite the OIlers killing off a tripping call to Mattias Janmark soon after, they'd be tagged for another power-play goal later in the period when blueliner Josh Brown fed Yakov Trenin a punch in the neutral zone for payback for a hard hit a few seconds earlier. Boldy set up his teammate Marco Rossi with a circle-to-circle pass that the 23-year-old centre put away with a one-timer to double Minnesota's lead with under four minutes left in the frame.

Edmonton was looking its most dangerous in the opening frame when Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were on the ice together, loading up their top line multiple times after getting back to even strength and making it count before the intermission to start orchestrating Edmonton's fightback.

Hyman responds quickly for the Oilers after falling behind by two

The Dynamic Duo linked up in the neutral zone on a regroup before Draisaitl found Zach Hyman with a backhand pass into the slot that the winger was able to slide five-hole on goaltender Filip Gustavsson, beating the pressure from the back-tracking Frederick Gaudreau to score his 15th of the season only 21 seconds after their team fell behind by two.

Zach Hyman has now scored in each of his last three games against the Wild and now has a point in each of his last 11 games against the club (5G, 7A), marking his longest streak against any opponent and the longest current active streak for any player in the NHL against one team.

The Oilers received a power play in the final two minutes of the period after David Jiricek held Viktor Arvidsson in the Minnesota zone, and McDavid would make history with a milestone marker that tied the game at two before the break.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard's shot bounced off the back boards, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked up the loose puck and fired the perfect pass across to his captain to quickly fire past Gustavsson, tying Jari Kurri for the second-most points all-time in an Oilers uniform with his 1,043rd point.

McDavid now has goals in back-to-back games, while the Oilers came into Wednesday's match with a 14-0-2 record in contests where he finds the twine.

McDavid capitalizes on the power play to tie things at two in Minnesota

SECOND PERIOD

Calvin Pickard said pre-game that he hasn't been obsessed with his game lately despite posting a 6-1-0 record in his last seven starts, but the save the 32-year-old netminder came up with early in the middle frame was one that both he and his team could build off.

The Oilers were caught for a two-on-none for the Wild between Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson-Ek, but after it was slid across to the Swedish teammate of Mattias Ekholm, Pickard made a miraculous sliding stop to get his blocker to the chance and turn it away, keeping the game tied at two.

Pickard comes up with the clutch stop on a Wild two-on-none

But unlike on Monday against the Kings when the Oilers shut the door after Stuart Skinner's game-defining stop on a two-on-one in the first frame, the Wild ultimately ended up scoring just two seconds off the ensuing faceoff to retake their lead.

McDavid won the draw for the Oilers, but Hartman found himself free to pick up the loose puck uncontested in the circle and sneak a second effort five-hole against Pickard before Ekholm could intercept him, restoring the Wild lead at 3-2 with 4:09 gone in the second period.

Nugent-Hopkins was drafted inside Xcel Energy Arena first overall by Edmonton back in 2011 and tied the game again for the Blue & Orange over 10 minutes after they fell behind a second time, putting a sweet deflection on Ty Emberson's shot from the blueline that tipped up into the top half of Minnesota's net.

Since scoring the OT winner back on Nov. 29 against Utah Hockey Club, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has piled up the points with 17 (10G, 7A) over his last 21 games after registering his fourth multi-point outing of the season on Wednesday.

Nugent-Hopkins deflects in Emberson's shot for his 12th goal

THIRD PERIOD

Pod-kol-zin? Puck-goes-in.

The Russian forward attempted to pick out the driving Darnell Nurse less than two minutes into the final period with a back-door pass that caught the skate of Declan Chisholm on its way through, giving the Oilers a 4-3 lead before Nurse slammed into the Wild net after it'd already crossed the goal line.

Podkolzin's pass goes off a Wild skate and in for the 4-3 lead

The goal was Podkolzin's sixth goal of the season and stood up as the decisive tally after Pickard provided some stellar goaltending the rest of the way, along with another one of those magic McDavid goals that capped off Edmonton's second straight win in the Twin Cities.

McDavid pounced on a bobbled puck by Jon Merrill along the blueline to turn the Oilers up ice on a two-on-one, and after holding onto the puck all the way to the goal line while trying to pick out Hyman on the other side, the captain elected to roof it from a tight angle off the shoulder of Gustavsson and in for his 19th goal of the season that provided some much-needed insurance at 7:11 of the final period.

McDavid scores an unassisted beauty to provide the Oilers insurance

