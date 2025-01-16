GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Wild 3

ST. PAUL, MN – Captain Connor McDavid recorded two goals and an assist, and goaltender Calvin Pickard made 31 saves for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night in a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

McDavid passed Jari Kurri for second on the Oilers all-time scoring list with 1,044 points on the back of multi-point performance, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins contributed a goal and an assist in the victory to give him 17 points (10G, 7A) over his last 21 games.

Vasily Podkolzin received a lucky bounce off the skate of Wild defenceman Jon Merrill for the game-winning goal in the third period before McDavid provided insurance with an incredible unassisted goal with 7:11 remaining.

Pickard locked down the Oilers crease after the Oilers fell behind 2-0 in the opening frame, picking up his seventh victory in his last eight starts (7-1-0) with an impressive performance in the State of Hockey.

The Oilers will continue their three-game road trip on Thursday in the second of back-to-back games at Ball Arena against the Colorado Avalanche.