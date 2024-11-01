GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Predators 1

NASHVILLE, TN – Feelin' good on Broadway.

Leon Draisaitl continued his dominance of the Nashville Predators with two goals and an assist, while centre Noah Philp contributed his first NHL assist and Zach Hyman scored his first goal of the season on Thursday in a feel-good 5-1 victory for the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena.

Forward Viktor Arvidsson also secured his first Oilers goal only 37 seconds into the first period before Philp got on the scoresheet for his first NHL point by helping set up Corey Perry's go-ahead goal later in the period that made it 2-1 for the Blue & Orange.

"It was an amazing game, and I thought just the energy from all the guys was so much fun to be a part of," Philp said post-game. "Having my family here was incredible."

After Draisaitl assisted on Arvidsson's opening goal, the German scored twice over the second and third periods to extend his incredible streak against the Predators to 41 points in his last 16 games versus Nashville, including 25 goals.

The German put in a monstrous performance and now leads the Oilers in scoring this season with eight goals and five assists in 11 contests.

"He did it right from the start and you knew with Connor not being here that we needed somebody stepping up," Knoblauch said. "Everyone needed to, but probably the biggest one is your best player and Leon definitely is our best player. And tonight, he didn't disappoint. Everything he did tonight, whether it's key face-offs or goals at the big times, you could tell he was ready to play."

Later in the third period, Zach Hyman roofed his first goal of the season on a breakaway over goaltender Juuse Saros with 7:14 left in regulation, ending his goalless drought at ten games and rounding out the scoring on a feel-good win for the Blue & Orange over the Predators.

The Oilers will look to carry momentum into the Battle of Alberta on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena in Calgary with a 5-5-1 overall record.