GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Flames 2

CALGARY, AB – Drawing even in the Battle of Alberta.

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 4-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday night to exact revenge on their provincial rivals for their defeat on home ice earlier this season at Rogers Place.

Zach Hyman scored the game-winner on the power play with 9:50 remaining, while adding an assist on Jeff Skinner's first-period tally that gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead that the Flames would battle back from with goals from Anthony Mantha and Yegor Sharangovich in the second and third periods.

Leon Draisaitl scored his ninth goal of the season on the game's opening goal only 20 seconds into regulation and ended the night with a goal and two assists – his third three-point game in his last four contests – including the secondary helper on Hyman's winner.

"Leon has definitely been our leader," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "You look at these two games that we've won here and in Nashville and you can see that he's really stepped up his game."

Goaltender Stuart Skinner was strong all night with 29 saves, remaining unbeaten in his career at Scotiabank Saddledome (4-0-0) after making a number of key stops to help preserve the victory, including late in the game with the Flames' net empty.

"It felt fantastic, especially being able to get the win," Skinner said. "Obviously, they put a ton of pressure on us at the end there, and Rico came up with a massive block to keep things easy on me. After that Columbus game, I had a long time to wait, so it feels a little bit more like a win."

Mattias Janmark added an empty-netter for his first goal of the season, while Vasily Podkolzin, Darnell Nurse and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each added helpers.

The Oilers will wrap up back-to-back games on Monday night on home ice against the New Jersey Devils.