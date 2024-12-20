GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Leon Draisaitl recorded three helpers to reach 900 career points, assisting on Mattias Ekholm's game-winner 1:04 into overtime after the Oilers battled their way back with three straight goals to defeat the Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night at Rogers Place.

"It's pretty incredible at his age and where he's at in his career to have 900 points," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "It's an extremely hard thing to do and a hard thing to accomplish, and you see the work he puts in every day to be able to do that."

Zach Hyman cut into Boston's lead in the second period before Connor McDavid equalized with under three minutes remaining in regulation, forcing overtime where Draisaitl achieved his milestone by picking up the secondary helper on Mattias Ekholm's decisive winner in extra time.

Draisaitl has now recorded multi-point games in seven straight outings, totalling six goals and 12 assists, while Hyman has scored eight times in his last seven games after finishing with a goal and an assist in Edmonton's come-from-behind victory on home ice.

"Yeah, it feels good. It's a hard league, and you learn a lot along the way," Draisaitl said. "Every day, you truly learn something new, so I'm proud of myself, but you can't get to those milestones without teammates and guys trusting you and coaches trusting you. So a big thank you goes out to everyone that've helped along the way."

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins finished with an assist, and goaltender Stuart Skinner made 24 saves on 26 shots.

The Oilers improved to 19-11-2 on the season and will close out their schedule before the holiday break with back-to-back games at Rogers Place this weekend against San Jose and Ottawa.