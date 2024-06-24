BLOG: One last time for the Stanley Cup

The Oilers are looking forward to one more day of sticking to their routine & enjoying their teammates as they prepare to compete against the Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday

2024 Stanley Cup Final - Game Five

© 2024 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

SUNRISE, FL – One last time for the Stanley Cup.

One last time to put in the work. One last time to stick to your routine.

One last time to soak in the morning skate and pre-game meetings. One last time getting better with this group.

One last time to look forward to winning one game. One last chance to leave a lasting legacy for yourself and all of Oil Country.

One last time for the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers have battled their way back from a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final to arrive on the precipice of completing a historic comeback in Monday night’s Game 7 against the Panthers, needing one more victory to make their dreams of becoming Stanley Cup champions a reality in the most incredible way possible.

“I think every game is different, and obviously this is Game 7,” defenceman Philip Broberg said. “I'm excited and I think everybody is. Everybody kind of just wants the puck to drop and get it going.”

Kris talks with the media on the morning of Game 7 in Florida

While those dreams can be distracting for any player, coach and even fans, it’s not taking away from the reality inside the Oilers locker room that Game 7 on Monday in Sunrise will be just like any other game, and that their plans for how to win one 60-minute contest won’t change despite what’s at stake.

“I don't think our approach has changed at all,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “After the ten days we talked about, when we're down three games to zero, it was just one day at a time and enjoying the process.

“We're enjoying the process. We're enjoying where we are right now. We've got a confident group, and we're just gonna play this game like any other one and that's about it.”

From 3-0 down to 3-3 and a chance to cap off a Stanley Cup victory in Game 7, there’s no better group to do it than this Oilers team, says Zach Hyman.

“It's our sixth elimination game, so we're used to being in this position,” said the playoff-leading goalscorer, who has 16. “Obviously, it's the first time we’ve had the ability to win, which is an amazing opportunity. But all those games you play as if it were Game 7 because it's your last game of the season, so treat it the same.”

Mattias & Zach speak to the media before Game 7 in Florida

Beyond their incredible resolve shown in the Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton came back from 2-1 and 3-2 deficits to the Canucks in the Second Round before moving on with a win in Game 7, along with coming back against the Stars in the Western Conference Final to win in six games with three straight victories.

“We had an actual Game 7 against Vancouver, where both teams knew somebody was going home,” Hyman added. "So I think we've had experience in these moments, and obviously today's another animal, but you'd like to think that your experience will help you in these moments.”

When they go for their fourth in a row against the Panthers to claim the Stanley Cup, the situation won’t change from the fact they’re still one game away from elimination and need to play with the same desperation that’s allowed them to have this type of opportunity in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“I can only speak for myself, but I'm approaching it the way I approached Game 4 down 0-3,” defenceman Mattias Ekholm said. “We have been in this position now for three straight. This will be the fourth straight game. So for us, nothing changes, and I think if you blow this game up in your mind, you're just gonna be nervous and not play your game. So it’s a boring answer, but I'm trying to approach this as a game in February where I guess maybe you don't have the headlights on this spot as much, but you just kind of do your normal routine.

“I’m going to go have my pregame meal, I'm going to take a nap and come back ready to go. Hopefully, we'll be able to come out on the winning side tonight."

Tony, Bob & Jack tee up Monday's Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final

"Slept in today, got to the rink and we had our meetings," Knoblauch said. "I'll get some exercise in. I'll burn some energy off and then get ready for the game today. We talked about the players keeping their routines and all the coaches. We were talking about routines earlier and just having a conversation with Langer, our equipment manager, about changing tires and changing flats under certain circumstances," he said with a smile.

"So just a regular day for us."

Despite the added caveat of the Stanley Cup being decided in tonight's Game 7, the Oilers are staying relaxed as they try to simplify the day so they can continue playing with the same straight-forward mindset they showed when their backs were against the wall while down 3-0 in the series.

The simple truth is that Game 7 is no different, and the Oilers are experienced in elimination games, going 5-0 this postseason when they're one defeat away from having it all end.

They're now one win away from having it all be worth it.

"I think the way this playoff run has gone, we've had so many tough tests when it comes to Game 7's earlier with all these elimination games, and we've always risen to the occasion," Ekholm said. "I think we all lean on that experience as a group, and I really love the mindset we have in our locker room with that, so I'm confident going into it."

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 7)

FEATURE: Oilers ready to continue laying it on the line in Game 7 to lift Stanley Cup

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Panthers 1 (Game 6)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 6)

BLOG: Draisaitl ready to deliver in Stanley Cup Final to break goalless drought

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 6)

BLOG: McDavid's leadership elevating Oilers efforts in Stanley Cup Final

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Panthers 3 (Game 5)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (Game 5)

BLOG: Oilers staying loose ahead of chance to drag Stanley Cup Final back to Edmonton

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 5)

BLOG: Skinner showcasing resiliency as Oilers rally in Stanley Cup Final

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Panthers 1 (Game 4)

RELEASE: McDavid sets NHL record for assists in single playoffs

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 4)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 4)

GAME RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 (Game 3)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 3)