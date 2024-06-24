BLOG: One last time for the Stanley Cup

SUNRISE, FL – One last time for the Stanley Cup.

One last time to put in the work. One last time to stick to your routine.

One last time to soak in the morning skate and pre-game meetings. One last time getting better with this group.

One last time to look forward to winning one game. One last chance to leave a lasting legacy for yourself and all of Oil Country.

One last time for the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers have battled their way back from a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final to arrive on the precipice of completing a historic comeback in Monday night’s Game 7 against the Panthers, needing one more victory to make their dreams of becoming Stanley Cup champions a reality in the most incredible way possible.

“I think every game is different, and obviously this is Game 7,” defenceman Philip Broberg said. “I'm excited and I think everybody is. Everybody kind of just wants the puck to drop and get it going.”