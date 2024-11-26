BLOG: Oilers managing a few injuries heading into the five-day break

EDMONTON, AB – While a five-day break this week will benefit the Oilers in resting and recuperating for their busy December schedule, the time won’t be enough for forwards Zach Hyman and Viktor Arvidsson to recover ahead of their team’s inaugural clash with Utah Hockey Club this weekend.
On Monday, the Oilers began their stretch of five days with no games by holding a hard practice at Rogers Place that was focused on the penalty kill and power play. Arvidsson and Hyman weren’t on the ice, and the two forwards have been ruled out for this weekend’s back-to-back set that begins Friday with their first visit to the Delta Center to face the NHL’s newest franchise.
Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed after Monday’s skate that both Arvidsson and Hyman will miss “five to eight days” with their respective undisclosed injuries, including at least the first two games of Edmonton’s three-game road trip. The team will practice again on Tuesday and have a full day off on Wednesday before travelling to Utah the following afternoon ahead of Friday's game.
However, both skaters are anticipated to travel on the road trip, lending the possibility that both could return after the back-to-back on Dec. 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights.