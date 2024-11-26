BLOG: Oilers managing a few injuries heading into the five-day break

“You gotta use the rest. The rest is a great thing,” McDavid said after Monday’s practice. “Obviously coming down the stretch here in December before the Christmas break, we’re using the rest as best we can to work on a few things. We worked on the power play a little bit today, which was good, so it’s kind of a weird week for sure, but we'll take it.”

"I think we've been going pretty steady for the past little while, so it's good to get a little bit of a reset,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added. “Obviously, you don't want too much of a break where you kind of let off the gas a little bit, but I think having a couple of days of practice here will be good for us. Today was a good one, and I think it was good to have a few days to give our bodies and our minds a little bit of a break before we get back to it in a few days.”

Arvidsson suffered a minor injury on Nov. 12 in an overtime victory over the Islanders that was initially given a day-to-day timeline, but Swede’s ailment hasn’t progressed as well as they’d expected and will ultimately keep him out of the Oilers lineup for at least the next two games – bringing his total to missed matches to eight.

“It was day to day and it just didn't heal the way it was initially thought,” Knoblauch said. “It was still kind of lingering. Right now, if we were in the playoffs, I believe he'd be playing. I think he would push through this, but where we are in the season, we want to heal and make sure he returns at 100 percent."

Hyman took a hard hit from defenceman Arber Xhekaj in last week’s shutout defeat to the Montreal Canadiens. Despite finishing the game, the 32-year-old winger would leave their win over the Ottawa Senators the following after two periods with an undisclosed injury and has now missed the last two games.

“When a player has an injury, you think that it's going to heal or there's a timeline, but there are always hiccups and it doesn't go as planned,” Knoblauch said. “So the plan right now for us is that we expect those guys to be available in five to eight days.”