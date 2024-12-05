BLOG: Knoblauch welcomes fellow Golden Bears alumni Kilam back to Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB – Two former University of Alberta Golden Bears are now at the helm of Edmonton's two biggest teams.

On Thursday morning, Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch welcomed new Edmonton Elks Head Coach Mark Kilam to the "coaching fraternity" in Oil Country, which is fitting when you consider that both share the same alma mater as former Golden Bears' hockey and football players.

"We've got a special guest here, and I want to welcome Mark to the coaching fraternity in Edmonton," Coach Knoblauch said. "I know you're familiar with Edmonton. It's good to have you back. Obviously, he's somebody who's worked very hard in the Stampeders' organization and somebody who's earned their opportunity with the Elks."

The two head coaches exchanged jerseys inside the Oilers Hall of Fame Room before Knoblauch commenced his morning media availability ahead of their clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place.

Kilam was a linebacker in the Golden Bears' football program from 1997-2001, while Knoblauch played U of A hockey from 1999-2004.