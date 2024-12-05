BLOG: Knoblauch welcomes fellow Golden Bears alumni Kilam back to Edmonton

Both former U of A Golden Bears, Elks' Head Coach Mark Kilam exchanged jerseys with Kris Knoblauch on Thursday inside the Hall of Fame Room at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Two former University of Alberta Golden Bears are now at the helm of Edmonton's two biggest teams.

On Thursday morning, Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch welcomed new Edmonton Elks Head Coach Mark Kilam to the "coaching fraternity" in Oil Country, which is fitting when you consider that both share the same alma mater as former Golden Bears' hockey and football players.

"We've got a special guest here, and I want to welcome Mark to the coaching fraternity in Edmonton," Coach Knoblauch said. "I know you're familiar with Edmonton. It's good to have you back. Obviously, he's somebody who's worked very hard in the Stampeders' organization and somebody who's earned their opportunity with the Elks."

The two head coaches exchanged jerseys inside the Oilers Hall of Fame Room before Knoblauch commenced his morning media availability ahead of their clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place.

Kilam was a linebacker in the Golden Bears' football program from 1997-2001, while Knoblauch played U of A hockey from 1999-2004.

Knoblauch & Killam Jersey Swap (Dec. 5)

Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch & new Edmonton Elks Head Coach Mark Kilam exchanged jerseys inside the Hall of Fame Room on Thursday as two former University of Alberta Golden Bears who are now at the helm of Edmonton's to biggest teams.

Kilam was named the 25th coach in Elks' franchise history on Monday following 19 seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, starting as a Strength & Conditioning Coach with Edmonton's biggest rival in 2005 and taking over as Special Teams Coordinator for 14 years in 2010 before being named Assistant Head Coach in 2019.

Knoblauch coached 10 seasons of junior hockey with the WHL's Kootenay Ice and OHL's Erie Otters from 2007-2017 before getting his first NHL coaching job as an Assistant Coach with the Philadelphia Flyers. Following two seasons in Philadelphia, Knoblauch took over behind the bench with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack before the Oilers came calling in November of 2023.

With a 59-28-7 coaching record, Knoblauch said the key to success in Edmonton is simple:

"Win hockey games or win whatever sport you're playing," he said. "The more you win, the more friendly everybody is. That's all. He'll realize it's a great and supportive community that's very passionate about its sports."

Kris speaks ahead of tonight's matchup against the Blue Jackets

