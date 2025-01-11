BLOG: Kane focused on getting back to ‘100 percent’ before return

EDMONTON, AB – It’s been a lengthy process getting the ‘Kane Train’ back on the tracks, but this recent maintenance is going to have massive long-term benefits for a player who’s never been one to fall short of maximizing everything he does to the best of his ability, whether that’s on the ice or off the ice.
That’s why, when forward Evander Kane was faced with prolonging his already lengthy rehab from off-season abdominal surgery in September with another procedure – this time to his knee – he had no issues with getting it done now to make sure he’s 100 percent healthy when the time comes for him to get back into the Oilers lineup.
Hopefully, if all goes well, that’ll track him toward a return before the end of Edmonton’s regular season.
“With regards to yesterday's surgery, to be honest, I'm not frustrated at all,” Kane said, speaking to the media over Zoom on Friday morning. “I'm actually really happy that we were able to fix that and get me to 100 percent so that when I do come back and play this year, I'm feeling 100 percent.
“I know it might put a pause for a couple of weeks on my current rehab process, but it won't be very long. I think the number that was out there was four to eight weeks, and that’s to get back to playing after a procedure like this. So, in terms of rehabbing and training and continuing to feel better, that break is going to be very short.”