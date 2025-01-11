BLOG: Kane focused on getting back to ‘100 percent’ before return

The recovery process for Kane has been anything but short, with the fast and physical presence up front for the Blue & Orange having yet to even skate after spending the last four months taking the time needed to heal up from surgery back on Sept. 20 to repair two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles.

Soon after his first surgery, the 33-year-old and the Oilers medical staff noticed another potential issue in his knee, and upon further evaluation, the decision was made to have another procedure done to remove whatever was bugging him – a process that will put his first recovery on hold for four to eight weeks to allow this one to heal up fully.

“I think we were doing a great job with resting and letting things heal with my abdominal surgery,” he said. “I think that was a big key, and it's helped me feel as good as I do today. One of the biggest reasons why is the work we were doing in the pool and some small exercises off the ice. Just letting the surgery do its thing and heal my body to the best of my ability, and that's why I feel so good today, which is really positive.

“It gives me something to look forward to, and this knee procedure was more of something that we could manage and get done so that it wouldn’t affect me when I did come back and then possibly have to miss the entire season. So it was great to get this cleaned up, and I plan to be 100 percent and ready to go at some point this season.”

Kane played the majority of the 2023-24 NHL season with a sports hernia, which began having a major impact on his ability to skate and play his demanding physical game as things progressed into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The winger played Games 1 & 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, but you could tell something wasn’t right as he stood leaning on the Oilers’ bench, resulting in him sitting out the final five games of the Final and finishing the year with 44 regular-season points (24G, 20) in 77 games and eight points (4G, 4A) in 20 post-season contests.

“I think when it comes to the injury and what it affected the most last year was skating through pain,” he said. “Every time you take a stride, you feel like you're tearing about four or five different things, so just walking around and being able to lift your leg off the ground six inches was a struggle last year.