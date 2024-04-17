BLOG: Broberg back with Oilers following dominant stretch in Bakersfield

"I'm just trying to find more of my game and be a guy that can make plays, skate the puck and transfer it as well. It's been going pretty well in Bako and I want to bring that tonight," Broberg said

GettyImages-1248001894
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

TEMPE, AZ – Philip Broberg doesn’t necessarily feel like a different defenceman since his last NHL stint in mid-to-late November, and his AHL results in recent games would certainly have you feeling like he does.

Instead, upon linking up with the Oilers in the desert on Wednesday following his summon back to the NHL to be a part of Edmonton’s back-to-back set to conclude their regular season, the 22-year-old blueliner believes his recent surge in the American League is just the product of experience and being able to command big minutes for the Bakersfield Condors.

“I think it's just I've been playing a lot of games and a lot of minutes down there, and I’m feeling good about myself and playing a lot of minutes," he said to Oilers TV following the morning skate at Mullett Arena. "That'll hopefully help me tonight.”

Philip speaks about getting back into the lineup after his recall

Broberg will draw in against the Coyotes alongside Troy Stecher on the third pairing and make his first NHL appearance since Nov. 22 with the opportunity to impress during Edmonton's tricky back-to-back set that comes right before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers are keen to rest some of their bigger minute munchers in their lineup – most notably for D-men like Cody Ceci and Darnell Nurse, who’ll be out tonight in favour of Broberg and Stecher – but the team's coaching and management staffs are just as eager to see how Broberg’s growth will show in an emotional environment at Mullett Arena in what could be the Coyotes' final game in the desert before moving to Utah.

"I'm excited," he added. "It's been a little while, but I'm glad to be back and I'm feeling good."

The Swede has been in Bakersfield since being assigned to the Condors following a two-game stint in mid-to-late November against Carolina and Florida after starting beginning the season in Edmonton, playing eight games before returning to the AHL.

Outside of a nearly month-long injury across January and February, Broberg has been a driver for the Condors over their last 44 games, recording five goals and 28 assists for the sixth-best points per game among all AHL defencemen with a minimum of 20 games played.

The 22-year-old was in sizzling-hot form before Tuesday's recall, scoring in three straight games (including the OT winner against Coachella Valley on Monday) and posting 11 points in his previous eight contests.

Tonight will be the next opportunity for Broberg to make an impression at the NHL level, which could potentially lead to more minutes in the postseason if he's able to show well over Edmonton's final two regular-season games.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound blueliner has already accrued 10 games of playoff experience over his career – playing one game during the '22-23 Western Conference Final against Colorado and nine across last season's run to the second round.

"I feel very good and confident in my game and it's been going pretty good down there," he said. "I want to bring that play up here as well." he said.

"I think the time in Bakersfield has helped me. I think they're doing a very good job in Bakersfield developing guys, and I think the last 20-to-30 games down there, I've taken some steps.

"I'm ready to show what I can do."

