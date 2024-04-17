BLOG: Broberg back with Oilers following dominant stretch in Bakersfield

TEMPE, AZ – Philip Broberg doesn’t necessarily feel like a different defenceman since his last NHL stint in mid-to-late November, and his AHL results in recent games would certainly have you feeling like he does.

Instead, upon linking up with the Oilers in the desert on Wednesday following his summon back to the NHL to be a part of Edmonton’s back-to-back set to conclude their regular season, the 22-year-old blueliner believes his recent surge in the American League is just the product of experience and being able to command big minutes for the Bakersfield Condors.

“I think it's just I've been playing a lot of games and a lot of minutes down there, and I’m feeling good about myself and playing a lot of minutes," he said to Oilers TV following the morning skate at Mullett Arena. "That'll hopefully help me tonight.”

"I'm just trying to find more of my game and be a guy that can make plays, skate the puck and transfer it as well. It's been going pretty well in Bako and I want to bring that tonight."