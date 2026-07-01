Werenski says he wants to stay with Blue Jackets

Werenski has two years remaining on the six-year contract he signed with the Blue Jackets on July 29, 2021. He is eligible to sign a new contract with Columbus on July 1, 2027.

Rumblings of Werenski wanting out of Columbus started last week, and last Thursday general manager Don Waddell said he planned to meet with the 28-year-old to see if he would commit to Columbus long term.

“I think it's more of, 'Do you want to play here long term?'” Waddell said on June 25. “Obviously we can't get into contracts because he's still got two years left, but we just want to get a good sense of where he's at and we'll see how that goes and take it from there.”

On Wednesday, he said he and Werenski agreed that the GM could look for potential trades, but would discuss with the defenseman before any deals were completed.

“Earlier this spring, Zach and I met and talked about his future with the Blue Jackets beyond his current contract and he indicated that he wasn’t sure what the future would hold with regards to staying with the club or possibly moving on,” Waddell said in the statement Wednesday. “During those discussions, we talked about me exploring opportunities to move him now and we all agreed if there was a deal to be made that I would bring it to him.”

That reportedly happened on Tuesday, when reports surfaced that the Blue Jackets had worked out a trade with the Dallas Stars, but Werenski rejected it as is his right because of a no-trade clause in his contract.

“We found something that would work for the club and took it to him,” Waddell said. “After some time and discussions with his family, Zach informed us that he didn’t want to leave Columbus. He has invested a great deal in this organization and after coming close and falling short the past two seasons, his desire is to win here and get this team back into the playoffs.”

Werenski won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL this season after he had 81 points (22 goals, 59 assists) in 75 games while averaging 26:37 of ice time.