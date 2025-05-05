Eastern, Western 2nd Round bold predictions by NHL.com staff

A wild and crazy first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs ended Sunday when the Winnipeg Jets defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in a Game 7 that stretched into double overtime and became an instant classic.

That game came one night after the Dallas Stars rallied late in the third period to win 4-2 against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 to advance.

Each game featured a multigoal comeback.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals also advanced in less dramatic fashion, but with their own share of fireworks.

So, what chaos awaits us in the second round, which starts with the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers in Toronto on Monday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN)?

And what will happen than some fans won't see coming?

We asked NHL.com writers who will provide our second-round coverage their bold predictions for the next round.

Here are their answers.

Andersen saves the day for Hurricanes

It's always tough to bet big on Frederik Andersen given how often he's injured. That happened once again to the Hurricanes goalie in the Eastern Conference First Round against the New Jersey Devils, though Carolina ultimately prevailed in five games. With Andersen returning to practice Friday, his first action since leaving Game 4 on April 27 after a collision with Devils forward Timo Meier, I'm predicting that he will come back strong and lift the Hurricanes past the Capitals in the second round. Andersen proved how good he can be when healthy, with a 1.59 goals-against-average and .936 save percentage in the first round. Here's saying he'll do that again against the Capitals. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

Stars shine brighter

I'm not feeling bold about my predictions based on my record in the first round. (Don't look it up!) The best I can do is to pick the Stars to make the Western Conference Final for the third year in a row. I picked the Avalanche to defeat them in the first round, mainly because they didn't have Miro Heiskanen, their No. 1 defenseman, and Jason Robertson, the forward who led them with 35 goals in the regular season, each because of a lower-body injury. The Stars overcame the Avalanche, anyway, and now Heiskanen and Robertson are expected to return sometime during the second round. Mikko Rantanen went into beast mode against his former team. Here's betting the confidence he gained helps him continue to lead the Stars to victory against the Jets. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Marchand will be a thorn in the Maple Leafs' side again

Brad Marchand came out on the winning side in a playoff series against the Maple Leafs four times when he was with the Boston Bruins (2013, 2018, 2019, 2024), winning in seven games each time. After being traded to the Panthers on March 7, Marchand will face the Maple Leafs again and continue his postseason magic. The 36-year-old forward has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 28 playoff games against Toronto. His four game-winning goals in the playoffs against the Maple Leafs are tied for the second most in NHL history behind only Jean Beliveau's five. Expect Marchand to torture the Maple Leafs again and help the Panthers advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the third straight season. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer