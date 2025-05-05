Bratt, Luke Hughes have shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for Devils camp

Forward had NHL career-high 88 points; defenseman was injured in Game 1 of 1st round against Hurricanes

Luke Hughes Jesper Bratt NJD injury status

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jesper Bratt and Luke Hughes each had shoulder surgery and are expected to be ready when the New Jersey Devils open training camp in September.

Bratt, a forward, led the Devils with an NHL career-high 88 points (21 goals, 67 assists) in 81 games this season. He had three points in five Stanley Cup Playoff games for New Jersey, which lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round. The 26-year-old will not play for Sweden at the IIHF World Championships.

Bratt has 447 points (150 goals, 297 assists) in 552 regular-season games and nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 18 playoff games. He was selected by the Devils in the sixth round (No. 162) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Hughes recently had surgery in Colorado after the 21-year-old defenseman had 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 71 regular-season games while averaging 21:09 of ice time. He was injured in Game 1 of the best-of-7 series at Carolina.

Hughes was the No. 4 pick by New Jersey at the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Devils (44-33-7) finished third in the Metropolitan Division this season.

