Samberg scores in OT, Jets edge Kraken for 3rd straight win

Ends it at 1:47, Perfetti has goal, assist for Winnipeg

Jets at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Dylan Samberg scored 1:47 into overtime for the Winnipeg Jets, who won their third straight game with a 3-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

“I don’t get to play overtime very often, but that was fun, and it ended up working out,” Samberg said.

Samberg took a cross-crease pass from Cole Perfetti and scored off Joey Daccord’s right arm from the bottom of the left circle.

“It was just a jumbled mess there right on the dot, and I just looked up and there were three Kraken guys right in front of me,” Samberg said. “I was like, ‘Backdoor is wide open,’ and [Perfetti] was like, ‘I’m glad you went to the backdoor, because that’s what I was hoping you were going to do.’"

WPG@SEA: Samberg finishes Perfetti's feed for overtime winner

Perfetti had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets (47-17-4), who have won five of their past six. Eric Comrie made 14 saves but was temporarily replaced in goal by Connor Hellebuyck after a collision with Seattle forward Matty Beniers in the first period. Hellebuyck allowed one goal on six shots in relief in 10:10 of ice time before Comrie returned with 6:45 left in the first.

“Our No. 1’s going in cold, you’re always worried about that, and then you’re hoping that ‘Coms’ was OK,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “It kind of got us unrattled a little bit, but then we got ourselves back going in the second period.”

Jani Nyman scored for the second time in three NHL games, and Michael Eyssimont also had a goal for the Kraken (29-34-5), who had won three of their previous four. Daccord made 23 saves.

“They’re the best team in the League with their record, and each one of the games we’ve played them [this season], two in overtime and one with a goal [against] in the last minute, and they beat us with that,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “They’re a benchmark team right now. ... We’re right there with them.”

WPG@SEA: Nyman one-times Eberle's feed for PPG and 1-0 lead

Nyman made it 1-0 with a power-play goal at 9:58 of the first, one-timing Jordan Eberle’s feed from below the goal line past Hellebuyck’s glove from the slot.

“I’m feeling good, power play is working,” Nyman said. “But it’s so close to a win today."

Eyssimont pushed it to 2-0 at 15:23 of the first, looking off Tye Kartye on a 2-on-1 rush and slipping a shot through Comrie’s five-hole.

“Just worked my way down the ice and put it five-hole,” Eyssimont said.

Perfetti cut the lead to 2-1 at 19:43 of the first, getting to the rebound of Samberg's shot at the top of the crease and slapping it into an open net behind Daccord.

“The craziness that happened with our goaltenders there kind of got us a little bit behind the eight ball,” Arniel said. “But that was a big goal at the end of the period. Obviously, going into the second down one instead of two makes a big difference.”

WPG@SEA: Perfetti scores goal against Joey Daccord

Connor tied it 2-2 at 11:42 of the second period. After Morgan Barron sprung him for a breakaway, Connor scored with a shot from the hash marks that bounced in off Daccord’s left shoulder.

NOTES: Winnipeg earned its eighth overtime win of the season, which is tied with Pittsburgh and Ottawa for the second-most among all teams. Edmonton leads the League with 11. … Nyman joined Beniers (two goals in 2021-22) as the second player in Kraken history to score at least two goals through his first three NHL games.

