Samberg scores in OT, Jets edge Kraken for 3rd straight win

Perfetti had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets (47-17-4), who have won five of their past six. Eric Comrie made 14 saves but was temporarily replaced in goal by Connor Hellebuyck after a collision with Seattle forward Matty Beniers in the first period. Hellebuyck allowed one goal on six shots in relief in 10:10 of ice time before Comrie returned with 6:45 left in the first.

“Our No. 1’s going in cold, you’re always worried about that, and then you’re hoping that ‘Coms’ was OK,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “It kind of got us unrattled a little bit, but then we got ourselves back going in the second period.”

Jani Nyman scored for the second time in three NHL games, and Michael Eyssimont also had a goal for the Kraken (29-34-5), who had won three of their previous four. Daccord made 23 saves.

“They’re the best team in the League with their record, and each one of the games we’ve played them [this season], two in overtime and one with a goal [against] in the last minute, and they beat us with that,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “They’re a benchmark team right now. ... We’re right there with them.”