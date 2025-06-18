Rempe signs 2-year, $1.95 million contract with Rangers

22-year-old forward could have become restricted free agent July 1

Matt Rempe NYR 2 year contract

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Matt Rempe signed a two-year, $1.95 million contract with the New York Rangers on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $975,000.

The 22-year-old forward could have been a restricted free agent July 1. He had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 42 games this season and led the Rangers with 67 penalty minutes and 19.64 hits per 60 minutes. His 22.12 hits per 60 minutes (minimum 50 games) rank fifth in the NHL since the start of the 2023-24 season.

Selected in the sixth round (No. 165) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Rempe has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 59 regular-season games and one goal in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

