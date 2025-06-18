Donato signs 4-year, $16 million contract with Blackhawks

Ryan Donato signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4 million.

The 29-year-old forward could have been an unrestricted free agent July 1. He led the Blackhawks with an NHL career-high 31 goals and was second with a career-best 62 points in 80 games this season.

Selected by the Boston Bruins in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Donato has 227 points (108 goals, 119 assists) in 483 regular-season games for the Bruins, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken and Blackhawks and two assists in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games.