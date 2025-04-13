Jets clinch No. 1 seed in Western Conference with shootout win against Blackhawks

Winnipeg holds home-ice advantage through conference final; Maroon, Martinez each plays final NHL game for Chicago

WPG at CHI | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO – The Winnipeg Jets clinched the No.1 seed in the Central Division and Western Conference with a 5-4 shootout victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday.

The Jets needed one point to clinch the regular-season titles and will hold home-ice advantage through the Western Conference Final.

Josh Morrissey scored two third-period goals for the Jets (55-21-4). Nino Niederreiter and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar each had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Knight made 37 saves for the Blackhawks (23-46-11), who played their final home game of the season. Patrick Maroon and Alec Martinez each played his final NHL game.

Nick Foligno’s short-handed goal gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 10:40 of the first period. Hellebuyck skated out toward a loose puck at the blue line but his clearing attempt hit Foligno, who picked up the puck and scored into an open net.

Bedard made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 13:21. He took a pass from Sam Rinzel and scored with a one-timer from the left face-off circle.

Niederreiter’s power-play goal at 11:15 of the second period brought the Jets within 2-1 when he moved in from the left point and put a wrist shot past Knight from the slot.

Connor then tied it 2-2 at 16:03, firing a wrist shot past Knight’s glove from the left circle after taking a cross-ice pass from Alex Iafallo.

Morrissey put Winnipeg ahead 3-2 at 2:08 of the third period with a shot from the high slot.

Ryan Donato tied it 3-3 at 10:53 with a slap shot from the left circle.

Nazar put the Blackhawks ahead 4-3 at 14:05 with a one-timer from the slot, but Morrissey responded to tie it 4-4 at 16:13 when he cut down from the point and scored with a snap shot from the left circle.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was helped off the ice at 14:26 of the second period after getting tangled up with linesperson James Tobias and falling awkwardly. He did not return to the game.

