For Nylander, scoring in ‘Style’ this postseason for Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- It’s a “Willy Styles’” world and we’re all just living in it right now.

Just ask Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube

Willy Styles is the nickname given to Toronto forward William Nylander by Joe Thornton when the two quarantined with a handful of other Maple Leafs teammates in a Toronto-area home in 2020 during the COVID pandemic.

It suggested that Nylander marches to the beat of his own drum, something the eccentric Thornton would know all about.

Berube has discovered that for himself this season, his first as coach of the Maple Leafs.

Asked after Toronto’s 4-3 victory against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Second Round on Wednesday what he’s learned in his first season behind the Maple Leafs bench about Nylander, Berube laughed.

“He just plays. And he doesn't want me to talk to him,” Berube chuckled. “Just leave him alone. I probably should just leave him alone.”

Especially the way he’s playing right now.

Nylander’s second-period goal in Game 2 gave him six for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, ranking him third behind Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars (eight) and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (seven). It’s the most by a Maple Leafs player in a postseason since Hall of Famer Joe Nieuwendyk had six in the 2004 playoffs, when Nylander was 8 years old.