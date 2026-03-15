Wild GM eyes Stanley Cup after winning Olympic gold medal with Team USA

Sunday marks the three-week anniversary of Team USA’s monumental overtime victory against Team Canada in the gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

For Bill Guerin, the accomplishment still seems surreal.

The Minnesota Wild general manager, who had the same role with the U.S., has been swamped with duties for his NHL team since returning from Milan. From wheeling and dealing prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6, to watching the Wild try to hunt down the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars in the Central Division for seedings in the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s been a whirlwind.

“I’ve been so busy,” Guerin told NHL.com ahead of the Wild’s game against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO). “So, when I do have a brief moment thinking about the Olympics and what we did, it’s like it’s not real. It’s like a dream.”

The 2-1 overtime win delivered the U.S. its first Olympic gold medal since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” in Lake Placid, New York.

Asked about how his life has changed since Jack Hughes’ overtime goal ignited a red-white-and-blue party both in Milan and back home, Guerin pondered the question for a moment.

“To be honest, I haven't had much time to really, like, just sit and think about it,” he said. “As of right now, it hasn't changed much.”

Except?

“Except for, I think I have to remind myself every once in a while what we just did. For people in my generation, to have waited 46 years for that moment, I think I have to remind myself every once in a while what we just did. It’s just, for me, at least, such a meaningful part of my life, of so many lives.

“Again, the biggest thing is, reminding yourself that we won, that we got it done.”