Karlsson boosting Golden Knights on, off ice in Western 2nd Round

Getting Karlsson back in the lineup in Game 1 of this series has been advantageous to the Golden Knights both on and off the ice.

“He’s a cornerstone to our team. It’s Wild Bill and he’s fun,” Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton said Saturday. “He’s fun to make jokes with and lighten the mood, but also on the ice he’s a heck of a player. He can play in any role in any situation. When you get a guy like that, it only helps.”

Three games into his return from a lower-body injury sustained Nov. 8, Karlsson set up linemate Mitch Marner for the goal that gave him a hat trick on Friday.

“It’s huge. He’s such a key player for our group and does so many of the little things,” Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel said Saturday. “I’m so happy for him. I know how hard he’s worked all year to get back to this position and we’re really happy to have him back. I think he’s done a great job for someone that’s taken so much time away from play as he had, and stepping in and making it look like he’s been with us all along.

“Tons of credit to him and we know how important he is to our group, so it’s been great having him back.”

Karlsson, 33, is in his ninth season with the Golden Knights and is one of the original Misfits, selected by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023 and is a fan favorite both because of his play and infectious personality.

“I knew a little bit about Will coming here,” said Marner, who is in his first season with the Golden Knights, following his hat-trick performance. “I didn’t know as much as people were telling me about him. Obviously, he was big for us at the start of the season and then losing him was a big hit for our team as well. I played the full game with him tonight, a little bit of last game. It’s been really easy to play with him.”