McTavish back, Dostal starts for Ducks in Game 4 of Western 2nd Round

IRVINE, Calif. -- Mason McTavish will return to the lineup for the Anaheim Ducks against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Honda Center on Sunday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS).

The 23-year-old forward was a healthy scratch the past two games when the Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

"Should help us on the power play," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. "He's got good patience with the puck. He's got a nifty shot, makes plays around the net, and has good hands in tight areas. One guy that can sustain puck possession and with an aggressive (Vegas) penalty kill, sometimes you don't get many opportunities."

McTavish and defenseman Ian Moore were replaced by Ross Johnston and Jansen Harkins with the hope they would bring more energy and checking abilities to the lineup. The forwards combined for 18 hits in Games 2 and 3. Harkins scored into an empty net to seal a 3-1 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday, but the Ducks went 0-for-2 on the power play in a 6-2 loss in Game 3 on Friday and are 0-for-11 in the series.

Goalie Lukas Dostal will start for Anaheim in Game 4. He allowed three goals on eight shots in the first period of Game 3 before he was replaced by Ville Husso at the start of the second. Husso made 17 saves in his second relief appearance of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Dostal was also lifted after allowing three goals on nine shots during the first period of a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the opening round April 28. He responded at home two nights later with 25 saves in a series-clinching 5-2 win in Game 6.

"I think that he showed that after we did that (in Game 5) he came back and had three solid games, real good games," Quenneville said. "Sometimes that can help settle things down, and get refreshened and ready to go."