McTavish back, Dostal starts for Ducks in Game 4 of Western 2nd Round

Forward was healthy scratch past 2 games, goalie pulled from loss to Golden Knights on Friday

McTavish Dostal Ducks Game 4

© Debora Robinson/Getty Images

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

IRVINE, Calif. -- Mason McTavish will return to the lineup for the Anaheim Ducks against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Honda Center on Sunday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS).

The 23-year-old forward was a healthy scratch the past two games when the Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series. 

"Should help us on the power play," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. "He's got good patience with the puck. He's got a nifty shot, makes plays around the net, and has good hands in tight areas. One guy that can sustain puck possession and with an aggressive (Vegas) penalty kill, sometimes you don't get many opportunities."

McTavish and defenseman Ian Moore were replaced by Ross Johnston and Jansen Harkins with the hope they would bring more energy and checking abilities to the lineup. The forwards combined for 18 hits in Games 2 and 3. Harkins scored into an empty net to seal a 3-1 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday, but the Ducks went 0-for-2 on the power play in a 6-2 loss in Game 3 on Friday and are 0-for-11 in the series.

Goalie Lukas Dostal will start for Anaheim in Game 4. He allowed three goals on eight shots in the first period of Game 3 before he was replaced by Ville Husso at the start of the second. Husso made 17 saves in his second relief appearance of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Dostal was also lifted after allowing three goals on nine shots during the first period of a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the opening round April 28. He responded at home two nights later with 25 saves in a series-clinching 5-2 win in Game 6.

"I think that he showed that after we did that (in Game 5) he came back and had three solid games, real good games," Quenneville said. "Sometimes that can help settle things down, and get refreshened and ready to go."

EDM@ANA, Gm 4: Dostal kicks out the pad to stone McDavid on the rush and keep it even

McTavish, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, set NHL career highs in goals (22) and assists (30) last season and signed a six-year contract with the Ducks on Sept. 27, 2025. He had 13 goals and 17 assists through 49 games this season before missing five games in late January with an upper-body injury.

He was then limited to two assists over the next 13 games before he was scratched in back-to-back games in mid-March for the first time in his NHL career. He had nine points (four goals, five assists) over the final 14 games of the regular season to help the Ducks clinch their first playoff berth since 2018.

"It was tough," McTavish said. "Every player in here is super passionate about playing, and playing well, and taking a lot of pride in that. When you get scratched, it's kind of an eye-opener. Obviously, I wasn't happy with my game. Neither were the coaches. I think we just worked on little things to get my game back to where it should be, and I expect a lot more from myself, still."

McTavish had a goal and three assists through the first seven playoff games, including two power-play assists, before he was removed from the lineup.

"Good poise," Ducks center Leo Carlsson said. "Great shot too when he gets the puck on the tee."

Dostal has allowed a goal on the first shot of the game three times in these playoffs and 13 times overall. He signed a five-year contract with Anaheim on July 17, 2025.

"Hard to be our best player on the ice every game," Carlsson said.

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