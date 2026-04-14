Sharks miss playoffs for 7th straight season, lack of secondary scoring among factors

Reason for optimism
A star is born: Celebrini has single-handedly accelerated the rebuild and got some valuable experience by representing Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Celebrini is a gamechanger and as he continues to develop, so will his young teammates, which should make the Sharks a formidable opponent for the foreseeable future. Having a player of Celebrini’s ability as a cornerstone could also help San Jose attract unrestricted free agents. Had Celebrini been able to drag San Jose into the playoffs, he would have likely been a contender to win the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. Even without a playoff berth, he’s still likely to earn some Hart Trophy votes.
In the system: The Sharks have several prospects who are expected to make the jump to the NHL in the next few seasons. Along with Smith, Musty, Dickinson, Chernyshov, and Misa, they also have forwards Cam Lund, 21, Filip Bystedt, 22, Kasper Haittunen, 20, defensemen Leo Sahlin-Wallenius, 20, and Mattias Havelid, 22, and goalie Joshua Ravensbergen, 19, who they hope can make the jump in upcoming seasons.
Draft capital: San Jose has two picks in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft and eight in total, providing an opportunity to continue to stock its system. Along with their own, the Sharks have the Edmonton Oilers' first-round pick, acquired in a trade for defenseman Jake Walman on March 6, 2025. San Jose also has two picks in the fourth round, one acquired from the Florida Panthers in a trade for forward Nico Sturm on March 6, 2025, and one from the Golden Knights, acquired from the Washington Capitals in a trade for defenseman Timothy Liljegren on March 6. Another strong draft class would help continue the upward trajectory.