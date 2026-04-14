Sharks miss playoffs for 7th straight season, lack of secondary scoring among factors

Will finish near bottom in goals allowed; Celebrini’s rise to stardom, draft capital provide optimism

Toffoli_Celebrini

© Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

The San Jose Sharks failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

The Sharks (38-34-8) were eliminated from playoff contention with the Los Angeles Kings’ 5-3 victory at the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

San Jose has not qualified for the postseason since 2018-19l it lost to the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Final that season after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round and the Colorado Avalanche in the second.

Here’s a look at what happened in the 2025-26 season for the Sharks and why things could be better next season.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Ryan Reaves, F; Pavol Regenda, F; Nick Leddy, D; John Klingberg, D; Mario Ferraro, D; Vincent Desharnais, D.

Potential restricted free agents: Philipp Kurashev, F; Collin Graf, F; Zack Ostapchuk, F; Shakir Mukhamadullin, D.

Potential 2026 Draft picks: 8

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

What went wrong

Lack of support: San Jose simply didn’t have enough secondary offense around star forward Macklin Celebrini. The 19-year-old has had an outstanding second season with 112 points (44 goals, 68 assists) in 80 games, which is 55 points better than the Sharks' second-leading scorer Will Smith, who has 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) in 67 games. San Jose has 243 goals this season, which means Celebrini was in on 46 percent of their offense; only Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid has been involved in more goals for his team at 48.6 percent. As it was, it still took the Sharks until the third-to-last game of the season to be eliminated from playoff contention; Celebrini scored twice in a 3-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Defensive issues: San Jose has allowed 3.55 goals per game this season; only the Toronto Maple Leafs (3.60) and Vancouver Canucks (3.81) have given up more. Vincent Desharnais (plus-7) and Mario Ferraro (plus-1) are the only Sharks defensemen with a plus rating, and Dmitry Orlov is minus-26. Celebrini is plus-9, but forwards William Eklund (minus-32) and Alexander Wennberg (minus-25) are among those on the opposite side of the spectrum.

Still rebuilding: The Sharks are far from a finished product and are still in a rebuilding phase. They continue to revamp the roster under the supervision of general manager Mike Grier, who was hired July 5, 2022. Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is the centerpiece of the rebuild that also includes Smith (No. 4, 2023), forwards Quentin Musty, (No. 26, 2023), Igor Chernyshov (No. 33, 2024) and Michael Misa (No. 2, 2025), and defenseman Sam Dickinson (No. 11, 2024). As their recent draft picks develop, the results should continue to improve.

SJS@NSH: Celebrini doubles Sharks' lead in 3rd period

Reason for optimism

A star is born: Celebrini has single-handedly accelerated the rebuild and got some valuable experience by representing Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Celebrini is a gamechanger and as he continues to develop, so will his young teammates, which should make the Sharks a formidable opponent for the foreseeable future. Having a player of Celebrini’s ability as a cornerstone could also help San Jose attract unrestricted free agents. Had Celebrini been able to drag San Jose into the playoffs, he would have likely been a contender to win the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. Even without a playoff berth, he’s still likely to earn some Hart Trophy votes.

In the system: The Sharks have several prospects who are expected to make the jump to the NHL in the next few seasons. Along with Smith, Musty, Dickinson, Chernyshov, and Misa, they also have forwards Cam Lund, 21, Filip Bystedt, 22, Kasper Haittunen, 20, defensemen Leo Sahlin-Wallenius, 20, and Mattias Havelid, 22, and goalie Joshua Ravensbergen, 19, who they hope can make the jump in upcoming seasons.

Draft capital: San Jose has two picks in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft and eight in total, providing an opportunity to continue to stock its system. Along with their own, the Sharks have the Edmonton Oilers' first-round pick, acquired in a trade for defenseman Jake Walman on March 6, 2025. San Jose also has two picks in the fourth round, one acquired from the Florida Panthers in a trade for forward Nico Sturm on March 6, 2025, and one from the Golden Knights, acquired from the Washington Capitals in a trade for defenseman Timothy Liljegren on March 6. Another strong draft class would help continue the upward trajectory.

Related Content

Capitals miss playoffs for 1st time since 2023, special teams among issues

Jets miss playoffs 1 season after Presidents' Trophy, scoring among issues

Predators can't overcome early struggles, miss playoffs for 2nd straight season

Blue Jackets struggle down stretch, miss playoffs for 6th straight season

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ducks, Kings look to climb higher in Pacific race

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 14

Jets miss playoffs 1 season after Presidents' Trophy, scoring among issues

Predators can't overcome early struggles, miss playoffs for 2nd straight season

Blue Jackets struggle down stretch, miss playoffs for 6th straight season

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Capitals miss playoffs for 1st time since 2023, special teams among issues

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Trophy Tracker: Ruff of Sabres top choice for Adams Award as coach of year

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

NHL EDGE stats behind Quick's elite goaltending career

Golden Knights stay hot with win against Jets, close in on Pacific title

Kings clinch playoff berth with win against Kraken

Wedgewood makes 30 saves, Avalanche defeat Oilers in shootout for 7th straight road win

Bowen honored by Maple Leafs players, fans at final home broadcast

Sharks hold off Predators, both teams eliminated from playoff contention

Blues score 5 unanswered goals, rally past Wild