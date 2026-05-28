Claude Lemieux dies at 60, was 4-time Stanley Cup champion

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound right wing slipped to 18 goals and 44 points in 1993-94, then had just six goals and 19 points in 45 games in 1994-95. But his magic in the postseason was rekindled; he led all skaters with 13 goals to be voted winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy, the Devils sweeping the Detroit Red Wings in the Stanley Cup Final to win their first title.

“I think it’s just unbelievable,” Lemieux said, having gotten under the skin of virtually every NHL opponent by then. “I look at some of the names on this trophy and on the Stanley Cup, it’s incredible. To be a part of the team that won the first Stanley Cup for the New Jersey Devils, who would have thought it?

“I played well,” he added of his own playoff performance. “It's very special. The Stanley Cup is what we play for. To be the most hated man in hockey and have your name on the Conn Smythe Trophy, it’s special.”

The Devils said in a statement: "The New Jersey Devils organization is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former Devil Claude Lemieux. Widely respected throughout the NHL, both as a trusted agent and a valued colleague, Claude leaves behind a lasting legacy within our game that he gave so much to. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time."

But Lemieux was on the move again, dealt to Colorado on Sept. 3, 1995, as part of a three-team trade. He scored 39 goals for the Avalanche in 1995-96, their first season in Denver after having relocated from Quebec, then became the 10th player to win the Cup in consecutive years with different teams when he helped Colorado to its first title, scoring 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 19 games.

He forever cemented his reputation as Public Enemy No. 1 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final, hitting Detroit Red Wings forward Kris Draper from behind, hard into the boards. Draper suffered facial injuries that would require surgery, Lemieux receiving a major, game misconduct and two-game suspension.

The Red Wings exacted their revenge the following March in a wild night between two heated opponents whose rivalry reached dramatic heights.

"We are devastated to learn of Claude’s passing," Avalanche president Joe Sakic said. " 'Pepe' was a terrific hockey player, a fierce competitor and a champion in every way. He was also a loyal friend who would do anything for his teammates and someone you could always count on. Most importantly he was a wonderful family man and there is nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his grandchildren. Today is a very sad day for the Avalanche family and Claude will be greatly missed by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him. ... Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace my friend."