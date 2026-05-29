Hurricanes top line a renewed force against Canadiens in Eastern Final

But it marked a step for a line that had done its job defensively while not quite getting the job done offensively.

"For us, it all boils down to work," Jarvis said. "I think when we're all skating, 'Svechy' is using his body, I use my speed, 'Fishy' uses kind of his head, it works as a good trio. I feel like in the tail end of last series and into this series so far, I thought we've done a really good job of just being more assertive offensively and creating chances for ourselves."

They were, after all, three of the most important point producers on the Hurricanes during the regular season. Aho led Carolina with 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) in 79 games, Svechnikov was third with 70 points (31 goals, 39 assists) in 79 games and Jarvis was fourth with 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games. Jarvis led the Hurricanes in goals, with Svechnikov second.

That's a lot of offensive skill, a lot of scoring ability.

And while ultimately none of the three care if they're the ones that score to get them to the Stanley Cup Final or if they're the ones that score to get them the Cup, they know how crucial they are to the Hurricanes' success. That goes for the rest of this series against the Canadiens and in a possible matchup with the Golden Knights.

They know they will be needed. And the signs of life they've started to show, especially at 5-on-5, are more than welcome.

"I thought last two games have been really good," Aho said. "Honestly, I think we've been playing solid hockey both sides of the puck, scored a couple big goals. But honestly, just play the game the right way and try to win a hockey game.

"Of course you want to score goals every game, obviously. But at the same time, we're playing to win the hockey game here and that's our focus."