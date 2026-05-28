Stanley Cup Final to begin June 2 or June 4

Golden Knights will face Hurricanes or Canadiens

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By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the schedule scenarios for the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, which will match the Vegas Golden Knights against the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens.

Based on their higher regular-season point totals, either the Hurricanes or Canadiens will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final, as well as Games 5 and 7, if necessary. The Golden Knights will host Games 3 and 4, as well as Game 6, if necessary.

If the Eastern Conference Final ends in five games, Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final will be on Tuesday, June 2. If the Eastern Conference Final is decided in six or seven games, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will be on Thursday, June 4.

Every game of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC in the U.S. In Canada, every game will be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

Media Day in advance of the Stanley Cup Final will take place the day prior to Game 1 (either June 1 or June 3). A full schedule of media availabilities for Stanley Cup Final Media Day, as well as media hotel information for the Final, will be announced when available.

2026 STANLEY CUP FINAL (IF EAST FINAL IS DECIDED IN 5 GAMES)

Date
Time (ET)
Teams
Networks
Tuesday, June 2
8 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina
ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS
Thursday, June 4
8 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina
ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS
Saturday, June 6
8 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas
ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS
Tuesday, June 9
8 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas
ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Thursday, June 11
8 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina
ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Sunday, June 14
8 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas
ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Wednesday, June 17
8 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina
ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS

2026 STANLEY CUP FINAL (IF ECF IS DECIDED IN 6 OR 7 GAMES)

Date
Time (ET)
Teams
Networks
Thursday, June 4
8 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina/Montreal
ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS
Saturday, June 6
8 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina/Montreal
ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS
Tuesday, June 9
8 p.m.
Carolina/Montreal at Vegas
ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS
Thursday, June 11
8 p.m.
Carolina/Montreal at Vegas
ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Sunday, June 14
8 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina/Montreal
ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Wednesday, June 17
8 p.m.
Carolina/Montreal at Vegas
ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Saturday, June 20
8 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina/Montreal
ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS

* if necessary

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