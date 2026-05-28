Hurricanes cherish chance to advance to Cup Final on home ice

Brind'Amour said there is no concern about the Hurricanes being overconfident heading into Game 5, thinking the Canadiens can't answer them.
That's part of being battle-tested, of being in the same position as the Canadiens when they were in the Eastern Conference Final last year.
Carolina lost three games in a row to the Florida Panthers to start the conference final last year. Backs against the wall, facing elimination (insert your cliché), the Hurricanes pulled out a win in Game 4 to extend the series a few more days.
They didn't win another game, but the Hurricanes found a modicum of success in the same situation that the Canadiens are in now.
It's a good reminder for them going into Game 5.
"I don't think we're an overconfident group, I think we're a confident group in what we do," Brind'Amour said. "We respect every minute of the playoffs, let me tell you."
But they can appreciate the opportunity that is in front of them.
It doesn't come around often. In Raleigh, it's been 20 years, enough time for the first generation of Hurricanes fans to now bring their grandkids to Game 5, enough time for the 'Caniacs' to turn Lenovo Center into one of the loudest places to play in the NHL.
Imagine the noise if the Hurricanes punch their ticket Friday night.
"It's huge," defenseman Jaccob Slavin said of the chance to do it on home ice. "We love our fans. We love playing at Lenovo. We've got a great community there and the fans are passionate about Carolina hockey. It's an exciting opportunity, but at the end of the day, home or away, you have a job to do, you want to finish it and you want to do it well."