Hurricanes cherish chance to advance to Cup Final on home ice

They'll be there again Friday, 18,000-plus in full throat who will have a whole heck of a lot to cheer about if the home team delivers a performance like it has the past three games against the Canadiens.

The Hurricanes are one win away from deciding if they want to touch the Prince of Wales Trophy because they have been dominant since losing Game 1 against the Canadiens, 6-2.

They have, in fact, been the better team by a landslide in the past 11 periods plus 17:35 of overtime since the first period of Game 1.

Carolina has outshot the Canadiens 123-52 since the start of the second period of Game 1. It won Games 2 and 3 in overtime, both 3-2. Game 4 on Wednesday was about as perfect of a game as a team can play, minus a lethargic 5-on-3 power play.

The Hurricanes won 4-0, scoring three goals in a 2:47 span late in the first period, leaving no doubt the rest of the way. They outshot the Canadiens 44-18, including 20-3 in the third period.

"I mean, last game was one of our better games I've ever seen us play," said captain Jordan Staal, who has played 972 regular season games and 101 in the playoffs with the Hurricanes since 2012-13. "Everyone was on. All four lines were going. We've called it a machine before, and we just kept it running and it didn't stop. There wasn't a whole lot for them to get and we had a lot of chances too, and Freddy (Andersen) was great. It was an exceptional game, but, man, the fourth one is always the hardest one to win. It's going to be a brand new challenge, brand new game and a whole new set of scenarios. We're going to have to bottle that up and try to do that again, and get ready for their best."